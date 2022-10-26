St. Mary's County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, October 25

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners hosted a Public Hearing to receive comments on proposed Ethics Ordinance revisions requested by the County Attorney’s Office.

Following the Public Hearing, the Commissioners recognized Cynthia Dyson’s retirement from the Treasurer’s Office with an award and a Commendation.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval from the Commissioners to adopt a solar ordinance text amendment to the Code of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Chapter 285, Schedule 50.4.97.a. Solar, Major, to only allow a Solar, Major facility to be located in the Rural Preservation District (RPD) as a Conditional Use and limited to brownfields or a landfill.

The Commissioners authorized the FY2023 agreements between the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center for $1,177,341. The six agreements will fund jail mental health services, state opioid response jail-based medications, and other treatment and support services that promote recovery.

The Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ThinkBig Networks LLC. The MOU provides for a public-private partnership with the county and ThinkBig Networks LLC to deploy last-mile broadband connectivity to St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners accepted the FY2023 Program Open Space grant for the John Bagget Park playground of $270,000 and the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan grant of $25,000.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.