LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for National Faith & Blue Weekend, 4-H Week, Walktober, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Case Management Recognition Week, and World Architecture Day.

The CSMC also presented commendations to Robert Trossbach, Rose Guyther, and John and Ann Richards for outstanding and dedicated volunteer service with St. Mary’s County 4-H.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

· Approved the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport “Lease and Operating Agreement, Assignment and Amendment”.

· Approved the Senior Rides Operating Grant Agreement on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, to coordinate door-to-door transportation for low- and moderate-income seniors.

· Approved the employment contract for the County Attorney for St. Mary’s County Government.

· Approved the conversion of the vacant Chief of EMS Career Operations from a merit to a contract position.

The Commissioners will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation this evening, October 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. to consider 2024 Legislative Proposals.

The Commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2023; the next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.