LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for Constitution Week and Underground Railroad Month. The Commissioners also received an update on the 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair from St. Mary’s County Fair Association President, John Richards.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

· Approved the Board of Education’s request of a FY24 restricted fund budget increase for the Pre-Kindergarten Capacity Building Grant Award.

· Approved the land transfer, road acceptance, and speed ordinance for California Boulevard and Old Pine Court into the County Highways Maintenance System.

· Approved the Senior Care Notice of Grant Award on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) in the amount of $153,525.

· Approved the Senior Care Waitlist Notice of Grant Award project on behalf of the DAHS in the amount of $28,675.

· Approved requested membership modifications to the St. Mary’s County Government 457(b) Governance Committee.

· Voted to join the Time to Care Act Insurance Collaborative.

· Voted to join the multi-district civil lawsuit against certain manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers concerning the cost of insulin and other diabetes medications and authorized the firm of Baron and Budd, PC et al to represent CSMC in this case.

The County Attorney’s Office then presented the 2024 Legislative Proposals to the CSMC.

The Commissioner’s next regular business meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.