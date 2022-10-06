LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Fraternal Order of Police Announces Candidate Endorsements The Fraternal Order of Police, St. Mary’s County Lodge #7, is proud to announce the following endorsements for local offices in the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election.

St. Mary’s County Commissioners:



Commissioner President: Randy Guy

District 1: Eric Colvin

District 2: Michael Hewitt

District 4: Scott Ostrow

Maryland House of Delegates, District 29B: Deb Rey

The candidates were endorsed following a vote of our active membership after the opportunity to review and discuss either the answers to questions submitted to the candidates or statements provided by the candidates.

Prior to the July primary election, the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police endorsed the three candidates who would not be facing challengers in the November general election.

These candidates (Steve Hall for Sheriff, Jaymi Sterling for State’s Attorney, and Mike Alderson for County Commissioner, District 3) each won their respective primary election and will run unopposed during the general election.

We would ask you to join us, the women and men who serve and protect our community, in supporting each of these candidates during the upcoming general election.

Early voting will be held from October 27 – November 3, 2022, at the Bay District, Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Firehouses.

You may also request a mail-in ballot to vote by mail or to deposit your ballot in one of eleven drop boxes.

Election day is November 8, 2022, at your assigned polling location.

For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections website.