LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government will be closed on Saturday, September 23, 2023, due to anticipated weather impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia (upgraded from Potential Tropical Storm Sixteen).

This closure includes:

All SMCG administrative offices

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) and there will be no home-delivered meals

All Recreation & Parks facilities, programs, parks, and museums (St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point lighthouse Museum, Old Jail Museum, and Drayden African American Schoolhouse)

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

St. Andrews Landfill and the six Convenience Centers

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

St. Mary’s County Public Schools events and activities

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse

The FastTrac Distribution event scheduled for September 23, 2023, has also been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

The Department of Emergency Services encourages residents to prepare ahead of the storm. Self-service sandbags are available for citizens today, September 22, 2023, until 5 p.m. Community members can sign up for local weather alerts at: stmaryscountymd.gov/codered.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook or Twitter (X) for regular updates.