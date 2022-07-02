LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

-The six (6) Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will be closed.

-All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed.

-All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

-The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed.

-The Department of Recreation and Parks School programs and facilities will be closed except for the Great Mills Swimming Pool, which is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the Wellness & Aquatics Center will be open from 6 a.m. – noon.

-The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Riverview at Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

-All St. Mary’s County parks will be open with regular operations.