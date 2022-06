LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government is seeking nominations for the 2022 St. Mary’s County Commission for People with Disabilities Awards Program.

This annual awards program recognizes individuals and businesses who promote awareness and work to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Submit nominations by email to Cynthia Slattery. Nomination details and categories are available at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Commission_for_People_with_Disabilities_2022_Awards_Brochure.pdf.

The deadline for nomination submission is Sept. 1, 2022. The awards will be presented during a Commissioner meeting in October.

For more information or to submit a nomination, please contact St. Mary’s County Government Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Cynthia Slattery with any questions at Cynthia.Slattery@stmarysmd.com.