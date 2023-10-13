St. Mary's County Health Department Launches Health & Wellness Portal Campaign

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have launched a campaign to get community members connected to the new St. Mary’s Health & Wellness Portal. Individuals who register for the first time in the portal and complete the Social Wellness Assessment will be automatically entered into three weekly drawings for a $100 Weis grocery gift card through December 31, 2023.

The portal helps community members be easily connected to local services that address health, wellness, and social factors affecting their ability to achieve better health. The St. Mary’s Health and Wellness Portal is accessible from any digital device and does not require downloading applications. It includes a directory of free or reduced-cost community programs and services supporting better healthcare access, mental health, substance use recovery, and many other life factors.

Information and instructions for participating: Access the Health and Wellness Portal at healthhubreg.com. A flyer with a QR code to access the portal is available here. Click “Request a Service or Check-In Now” Click “Continue with Name and Date of Birth” Complete the brief registration form, then Select “Social Wellness Assessment” from the list of services Click “Start Social Wellness Assessment” After you have completed and submitted the assessment, you can logout to be returned to the home page so other members of your household can complete their registration and social wellness assessment

“Our WellCheck team is excited to support health and wellness for the St. Mary’s County community,” said Chris Nickerson, CEO of WellCheck. “Once community members get connected to the Health and Wellness Portal they will be able to easily access the incredible programs and services available to them locally.”



“I encourage community members to participate in this campaign and share this with their friends and family,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Community partners who would like their program or service included in the portal can do so through our portal webpage or call us at the health department.”

Additional information and help with accessing the St. Mary’s Health and Wellness portal, including a visual step-by-step, is available at smchd.org/health-and-wellness-portal

For more information about WellCheck, please go to wellcheck.us

For more information about St. Mary’s County Health Department, please go to smchd.org