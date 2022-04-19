St. Mary's County Health Department Thanks Sheriff's Office

LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Health Department awarded and thanked more than 50 partner organizations for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tim Cameron, Sheriff’s Office personnel, Delegate Brian Crosby and Lynn Delahay, liaison for State Senator Jack Bailey

The St. Mary’s County Health Department said, “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, including the Detention and Rehabilitation Center team, has always been our most steadfast partner in public health.

Their wise and engaged leadership, quick application of emerging science, and well-thought out attention to COVID prevention for staff, inmates and community was truly extraordinary.

They have been close partners from Day 1 of local pandemic response – working through pandemic policy challenges, informing residents of their COVID results who were difficult to reach, ensuring the safety and security of vaccine storage and our mass vaccine sites.

They were a key partner in the planning of our testing and vaccine efforts, providing guidance on the safe set-up of our multiple sites from the very first meetings.

As we shift more to managing the impact of the pandemic – behavioral health concerns and violence – we will continue to benefit from the strong partnership we share with the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office, Health Department and St. Mary’s County Public Schools also entered into a Joint Equity Task Force in June 2020 during the COVID response to examine and remove any barriers that may have been in place to underserved sections of the community.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan, Dr. Meena Brewster and Sheriff Cameron

Nurse Melanie Trifone and Warden Mary Ann Thompson