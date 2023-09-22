LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Andrews Landfill and the six Convenience Centers (Charlotte Hall, Oakville, Clements, St. Andrew’s, Valley Lee, and Ridge) will be closed on Saturday, September 23, 2023, due to anticipated weather impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527.

For additional preparedness information or to sign up for local emergency alerts, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare.