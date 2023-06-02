St. Mary’s County Library To Hold Summer Reading Challenges For All Ages

Credit: St. Mary’s Library website

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Summer Reading is an annual challenge held by the St. Mary’s County Library that helps encourage continued literacy and fun throughout the summer break.

The Library will be hosting several activities and challenges for all ages, from babies to adults, from June 10 to August 19. By completing certain activities, you can earn several awesome prizes.

If you complete five activities, you earn a badge which if you show it at one of the Libraries, you will earn a prize. First badge gets you a free book, second badge gets you a free t-shirt or canvas tote bag with this year’s logo ‘All Together Now’, badges three – five get you a free food or treat coupon to local establishments. If you finish all five badges, you will be entered to win their grand prize gift-card drawing at the end of summer. All prizes are available while supplies last.

In addition to Summer Reading, the Library will be holding a variety of events for all ages including storytimes, STEM activities, Arts and Crafts, Book discussions, and so much more. Check out their calendar of events for details on specific events.

“Summer Reading programs have been shown to help kids and adults alike enhance their reading skills, encourage a passion for reading for the joy of it, and strengthen reading comprehension and memory skills,” Laura Boonchaisri, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator, told TheBayNet.com. “Summer Reading programs can also help create a sense of community and improve self-esteem in kids. It’s also a great way to help minimize summer learning loss in elementary through high school aged kids…We love to see all the happy faces as people of all ages earn their badges and collect prizes throughout the summer. Librarians at all three Libraries are ready to help you find something to read, watch, or listen to and love to hear about what you have already completed!”

For more information on the upcoming events and to learn more about Summer Reading in general, visit their website here.

