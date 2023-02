LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Over 20 marriage applications have been filed in St. Mary’s County during the month of January:

January 3, 2023

Heather Nichole Anne Julian, 34, College Park, Md

Malcolm Thomas Williams, 37, College Park, Md

January 5, 2023

Kenjewel Faye Mccullough, 43, Hollywood, Md

Ayanna Monet Joyner, 28, Hollywood, Md

January 10, 2023

Cynthia Ann White, 58, Mechanicsville, Md

Walter Leroy Hand, Iii, 59, Mechanicsville, Md

Rhiannon Nicole Miller, 29, Hollywood, Md

Bradley Scott Matthews, 35, Hollywood, Md

January 11, 2023

David John Demauro, 59, Hollywood, Md

Christine Ann Gillin, 72, Hollywood, Md

Steven Joseph Price, 34, Avenue, Md

Merissa Anne Abell, 32, Avenue, Md

January 13, 2023

James Ernest Morgan, 48, California, Md

Emily Lynne Ridgell-webb, 26, California, Md

Kayla Dawn Hayden, 30, Hollywood, Md

John Anton Padgett, 33, Hollywood, Md

Tiffany Lynn Knott, 40, Avenue, Md

Richard James Rhodes, 51, Avenue, Md

January 17, 2023

Kyle Christopher Hutchinson, 31, Beltsville, Md

Nicole Denise Sauls, 31, Bowie, Md

Kenneth Kirk Mcardle, 42, California, Md

Claudia Noemy Bonilla Barahona, 27, California, Md

January 18, 2023

Kiera Geordan Collins, 25, Lexington Park, Md

Dale Robert Chase, 33, Lexington Park, Md

January 19, 2023

Larry Keith Reyna, Ii, 31, California, Md

Alexandria Kailin Baker, 27, California, Md

Joseph Steven Hicks, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

Hailey Corrinne Obrien, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

January 20, 2023

Norma Angelica Granados, 24, Saint Inigoes, Md

Mauro Morales, Jr., 26, Saint Inigoes, Md

Sarah Kaitlin Pitt, 29, Hollywood, Md

Erik Alexander Davis, 27, Hollywood, Md

January 24, 2023

Kevin Isaiah Lucien, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Destiny Monique Shelton, 24, Lexington Park, Md

January 25, 2023

Nikki Shawnte Guy-dixon, 45, Great Mills, Md

Michael Jermaine Jone, 48, Great Mills, Md

Laura Elizabeth Grassinger, 27, Mechanicsville, Md

Mark Lawrence Jennings, 25, Alexandria, Va

January 26, 2023

Daniel Kirt Reighad, Iii, 49, Tall Timbers, Md

Carlee Smith Stemple, 49, Tall Timbers, Md

January 27, 2023

James Edward Kennedy, 63, Indian Head, Md

Sebastiane Onawa Toney, 51, Indian Head, Md

January 30, 2023

Jennifer Ma Belcher, 33, Hollywood, Md

Benjamin Marshall Wood, 40, Hollywood, Md

Katherine Rebecca Eckley, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Jailyn Michelle Gray, 23, Mechanicsville, Md