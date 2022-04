LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Over 40 marriage applications have been filed in St. Mary’s County during the month of March:

March 2, 2022

Tammy Cherie Swann, 51, Mechanicsville, Md

Lisa Loretta Demarino, 51, Mechanicsville, Md

March 3, 2022

Janet Lee Glatt, 69, Great Mills, Md

Gary Peter Herschman, 74, Great Mills, Md

March 4, 2022

Brian Patrick Kreamer, Jr., 30, Lexington Park, Md

Jessica Beth Parthree, 28, Lexington Park, Md

Marcus Larry Pickeral, 22, Mechanicsville, Md

Jordan Patricia Landau, 22, Mechanicsville, Md

March 7, 2022

Celeste Nichole Lozano, 37, Lexington Park, Md

Brent William Harrison, 36, Lexington Park, Md

March 8, 2022

Anna Kristine Holmes, 24, California, Md

John Douglas Engleman, 25, California, Md

March 9, 2022

Paul Allen Unkle, 45, Mechanicsville, Md

Corinne Amanda Smith, 39, Mechanicsville, Md

Tammy Clark Latham, 47, Hollywood, Md

Randy Mark Webb, 38, Hollywood, Md

March 10, 2022

Kayla Ann Hanson, 28, Waldorf, Md

Nicholas Aidan Hahn, 29, Waldorf, Md

Wendell Ignatius Ford, Jr., 32, Lexington Park, Md

Ashley Nicole Allen, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Cornelius Fenwick, 44, Lexington Park, Md

Samantha Lynn, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Naredys Marie Mercado Soto, 23, Lexington Park, Md

Wilmarie Vazquez Roldan, 28, Lexington Park, Md

March 11, 2022

Samantha Lynne Gillis, 22, Lexington Park, Md

Kevin Laungayan Lee, 43, Lexington Park, Md

Sabrina Marie Flook, 28, Inwood, Wv

James Frances Goddard, 35, Inwood, Wv

Katelyn Cecilia Tippett, 26, Leonardtown, Md

Brandon Lee Jensen, 27, Leonardtown, Md

March 14, 2022

Sean Michael Newhart, 29, Bel Air, Md

Jennifer Ann Vetter, 29, Bel Air, Md

Hannah Christine Davis, 24, California, Md

Zachary Edward Mcdonough, 22, Accokeek, Md

March 15, 2022

Dakota Jonathon Huss, 28, Leonardtown, Md

Lisbeth Lomeli, 25, Leonardtown, Md

March 16, 2022

Affissou Gbadamassi, 34, Bowie, Md

Shontavia Tameaka Clark, 45, Bowie, Md

Alexis Marie Raley, 24, Charlotte Hall, Md

Joshua Lee Hamilton, 21, Chaptico, Md

Jaquan Ronald Kelley, 24, Lexington Park, Md

Deasia Katelyn Greer, 23, Lexington Park, Md

March 17, 2022

Theodore Anthony Miller, 64, Leonardtown, Md

Keiko Oguchi Sider, 62, Leonardtown, Md

Cameron Maxwell Barnaby, 23, Lusby, Md

Alexandra Gabriela Hilsinger, 27, Lusby, Md

March 18, 2022

Sabrina Ann Logan, 31, Hollywood, Md

Travis Terrell Goldring, 35, Lusby, Md

Hannah Marie Tippett, 23, Leonardtown, Md

Tyler Andrew Johnson, 29, Hollywood, Md

Rebecca Adelaide Zyla, 25, California, Md

Christopher Scott Alpeter, 26, Hollywood, Md

Samantha Brooke Estacion, 26, Leonardtown, Md

Cole Addison Jessup, 25, Leonardtown, Md

March 21, 2022

Robert Wayne Boothe, Ii, Hollywood, Md

Grace Esther Prelog, 24, Hollywood, Md

Lamont Noble Hill, Sr., 45, Bushwood, Md

Ronika Leann Stewart, 39, Lexington Park, Md

March 22, 2022

Richard Lewis Goldsmith, 52, Mechanicsville, Md

Chandra Lynn Novakowski, 51, Mechanicsville, Md

Brian Michael Twemlow, 33, Hollywood, Md

Haley Jordan Stonebreaker, 27, Hollywood, Md

March 23, 2022

Dwane Duncan Macrae, 47, Leonardtown, Md

Jessica Lee Petrini, 42, Leonardtown, Md

March 24, 2022

Kevin Mark Dean, 67, Chaptico, Md

Victoria Lynne Spalding, 65, Hollywood, Md

March 25, 2022

Jessica Alexander Ray, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Keyonte Tarez Robinson, 29, Lexington Park, Md

Sarah Elizabeth Dent, 34, La Plata, Md

Jonathan David Boyd, 37, La Plata, Md

March 28, 2022

John Leonard Dorr, Jr., 58, California, Md

Lisa Dawn Mcnew, 57, California, Md

Nanthida Nanthavong, 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Bradley Wayne Tennyson, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

Luke Edward Canter, 63, Mechanicsville, Md

Deborah Jean Windsor, 63, Upper Marlboro, Md

March 29, 2022

Trystin James Bateman, 23, Charlotte Hall, Md

Jamie Lynn Pitcher, 21, Charlotte Hall, Md

March 30, 2022

Mailyse Solange Ferber, 27, Mashpee, Ma

Ryan Ahigian Peterson, 30, Mashpee, Ma

Sherry Desir’e Jenkins, 35, Lexington Park, Md

Brandon Michal Capron, 38, Lexington Park, Md

Brittany Marie Haynes, 29, Wilmington, De

Bruce Joseph Cahall, 37, Wilmington, De

March 31, 2022

Frances Evaughn Iola Lacey, 36, Saint Leonard, Md

Daniel Patrick Cummings, 37, Saint Leonard, Md

Shaqueen Lonte Watkins, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Kadijah Monha Brumskin, 23, Lexington Park, Md

Kennedy Emma Grace Surber, 19, Lexington Park, Md

Ferdin Onan Guzman Gonzalez, 20, Lexington Park, Md

Carlos Rolando Morales Hernandez, 43, Lexington Park, Md

Monica Lisbeth Santos Zecena, 37, Lexington Park, Md