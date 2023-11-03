St. Mary’s County Marriage Applicants For October 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Along with the vibrant colors of autumn, wedding ceremonies fill the air with joy and celebration. According to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, more than 30 marriage applications were filed in October.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during October 2023:

October 2, 2023 Hailey Renee Redman, 23, Leonardtown, Md Kyle Matthew Campbell, 23, Hollywood, Md

Calvin Aloysius Edelen, Jr., 49, Hollywood, Md Kimberly Danielle Holland, 49, Avenue, Md

October 3, 2023 Lauren Ashley Kiesel, 29, Mechanicsville, Md Aaron Richard Shumaker, 24, Mechanicsville, Md

October 4, 2023 Melanie Nicole Hovan, 37, Mechanicsville, Md Morgan Julian Gregory Fields, 39, Mechanicsville, Md

October 6, 2023 Joseph Thomas Parisi, 20, Murrells Inlet, Sc Olivia Paige Mesmer, 20, Lexington Park, Md

Floyd Allen Stauffer, 21, Mechanicsville, Md Shelby Grace Zimmerman, 19, Mechanicsville, Md

Dylan Kent Hoover, 26, California, Md Lyndsey Michele Jones, 26, California, Md

Kelsey Elizabeth Johnson, 30, Lusby, Md Jacob Robert Hayden, 28, Lusby, Md

Tashiska Lynn Mobley, 32, Lexington Park, Md Willie Stephan Henry Hall, Jr., 34, Lexington Park, Md

October 10, 2023 Audrey Gladys Hamilton, 37, California, Md Colin Brian Mchugh, 41, California, Md

Hayleigh Elizabeth Kennett, 24, Mechanicsville, Md Thomas Christopher Berry, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Stephanie Marie Romeo, 29, Chaptico, Md William Thomas Hogue, Iv, Chaptico, Md

Kalin John Peter Kane, 37, Lexington Park, Md Nathan Andrew Nametka, 32, Lexington Park, Md

Tara Veronica Dooley, 27, Great Mills, Md Jesse Michael Mcallister, 35, Great Mills, Md

Brandy Nicole Taylor, 44, Lexington Park, Md Charles Edward Cheek, 59, Lexington Park, Md

Thomas Edward Price, 34, Prince Frederick, Md Shannon Marie Mccloskey, 29, Prince Frederick, Md

Darla Julia Powell, 55, Leonardtown, Md Michelle Lee Hammon, 34, Leonardtown, Md

Mazzy Lynn Dick, 25, Dameron, Md Gabriel Ray Lettau, 26, Dameron, Md

October 12, 2023 Vanessa Lee Smith, 32, Welcome, Md Robert Alan Wedding, 40, Welcome, Md

October 13, 2023 Kayla Marie Orahood, 29, Lynchburg, Sc Dustin Storm Frantz, 26, Lynchburg, Sc

Emma Nichole Wheeler, 24, Leonardtown, Md Donovan Lee Harrell, 24, Leonardtown, Md

October 17, 2023 Richard Charles Stephenson, 74, Leonardtown, Md Suzanne Lehman Painter, 77, Leonardtown, Md

Kimberly Alonso, 25, Lexington Park, Md Allan Geovanni Sanchinel Santos, 22, Lexington Park, Md

Lauren Michelle Siebert, 24, Valley Lee, Md Bradley William Farrell, 26, Avenue, Md

October 18, 2023 Angelica Teresa Correa Cruz, 19, Lexington Park, Md Franklin Adonay Martinez Alvarado, 19, Lexington Park, Md

October 20, 2023 Diamond Imani White, 22, Great Mills, Md Rigel Alexander Parks, 21, Great Mills, Md

Kyle Nicholas Sears, 29, Lusby, Md Courtney Noel Winters, 25, Lusby, Md

October 23, 2023 Michael Zimmerman Auker, 51, Breckenridge, Mo Arlene Sensenig Stauffer, 46, Leonardtown, Md

October 24, 2023 Daniel Dennis Garman, 32, Jefferson, Md Katherine Barton Boyle, 31, Hagerstown, Md

October 26, 2023 Taylor Alexis Burns, 27, Clements, Md Raymond Eugene Quade, Jr., 28, Clements, Md

October 27, 2023 Melissa Louise Tayman, 36, Lexington Park, Md David Weldon Sweeney, Jr., 38, Lexington Park, Md

October 30, 2023 Samuel J. Stoltzfus, 24, Mechanicsville, Md Ivy Esther Hertzler, 19, Mechanicsville, Md

Meggie Elizabeth Pollins, 33, Saint Leonard, Md Timothy Alan Rohde, Jr., 35, Saint Leonard, Md

Couples who wish to apply for a marriage license in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to visit the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s website for more information.

