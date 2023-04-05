St. Mary’s County Museum Division Awarded Grant Funds to Purchase Accessible Water Taxi

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce that the St. Mary’s County Museum Division has been awarded $219,000 in grant funds by the Maryland Department of Commerce to purchase a new water taxi. The new water taxi will provide reliable rides for visitors to St. Clement’s Island State Park and will be accessible from pier to boat for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, etc.

The Museum Division is one of nine recipients from across the state, announced by Governor Moore on March 2, 2023. Projects submitted by Historic Sotterley and the Town of Leonardtown were also selected. The Department of Commerce received nearly 30 project applications for this program and anticipates making additional funding announcements in the future.

“Congratulations to our Museum Division, and to our partners at Historic Sotterley and the Town of Leonardtown,” said Commissioner President Guy. “These projects will not only support local tourism efforts but will also deliver needed improvements to help us better serve our residents.”

“The water taxi is one of our most popular attractions at St. Clement’s Island Museum,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks. “This funding will help us to ensure that this unique experience is accessible for more residents and visitors.”

The St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi resumed seasonal operations on Maryland Day, March 25, 2023. For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.