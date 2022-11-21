St. Mary’s County Museums To hold Family Holiday Events And Special Exhibits During Holiday Season

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, which oversees St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Old Jail Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, presents events and exhibits during the holiday season at each historic site.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents a Retro Holiday Family Open House, which kicks off the opening of the retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and Keeper’s Quarters with family activities, refreshments and more. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Admission is free.

The Retro Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point, daily from Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, until Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is a family-friendly holiday exhibit inside the museum and visitors can take a tour of the museum, lighthouse and historic park. Admission is $7.00 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students and military; and 5 and under free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Then, enjoy the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will feature fun for the family, including kids’ activities, music, refreshments and much more. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girl dolls and more fun. Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the Museum Store. Admission is free.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit, daily, Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls like Barbie, American Girl and more, classic trains and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. The cost for this exhibit is $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children and children 5 and under are free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Nov. 27, 2022, is also Museum Store Sunday at all three museum sites at St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. Our museums join over 700 Museum Stores to offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite St. Mary’s County museums. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in our one-of-a-kind stores, showcasing a broad assortment of unique, mission-specific gifts. From books to jewelry to children’s products to home accessories and local artisans and authors’ offerings, there is something for everyone. Shop knowing you are supporting the missions and programs If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site/

At the stores and online, you can pick up the 2022 Friends Christmas ornament, which features the special edition “The Fresnel Lens” ornament to highlight the new exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, a replica Fifth Order Fresnel Lens. Each year, the Museum Store designs a new ornament as the Friends features collectible ornament. Also on offer are the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, Piney Point Lighthouse with Keeper’s Quarters, the Old Jail Museum, the Blackistone Lighthouse, and Moll Dyer ornaments.

Finally, you can visit the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown during special hours for the holiday Leonardtown First Friday on December 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. Complete your holiday shopping in the Museum Store where you can find a variety of unique gifts. Admission is free.

For more information about each event, check out each museum’s Facebook page or call the museums directly: Museums.StMarysMD.com.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.