St. Mary's County On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Assault- On September 8, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Logan Garrett Blado, age 22 of Mechanicsville, pushed the victim and struck the victim multiple times. Blado was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing/Resisting Arrest- On September 10, 2022, DFC. Wynnyk responded to the 45200 block of Abell House Lane in California, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 26 of Lexington Park, entered the business, stood on a piece of furniture and began yelling and causing a disturbance as well as yelled at customers inside the business. Matthews was issued a notice not to trespass for the business and refused to leave as directed by deputies on the scene. Matthews began yelling and disturbing customers in the parking lot and was placed under arrest. Once under arrest Matthews would not follow directions and refused to remain seated in the police vehicle. Mathews was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Trespass: Private Property.

Assault- On September 10, 2022, DFC. Wynnyk responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Robert Francis Wayne Bridgett, age 33 of Lexington Park, grabbed one victim by the neck and threw the victim to the ground. Bridgett then assaulted a second victim who attempted to intervene by strangling the victim, and holding the victim against a wall. Bridgett was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Assault- On September 12, 2022, Cpl. White responded to the 24600 block of Fielding Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kristopher Ray Gunther, age 36 of Hollywood, assaulted one victim by pushing the victim to the ground, causing visible injury to the victim’s knee. Gunther also grabbed a second victim’s neck. Gunther was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Theft- On September 12, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Ashley Renee Harvey, age 28 of Lexington Park, placed numerous items inside her purse as well as hid an item on her person before being confronted by employees. Harvey also had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. It was also determined Harvey had stolen numerous items from the business the month prior. Harvey was arrested and charged with Theft and served the outstanding warrants.

Assault- On September 12, 2022, deputies responded to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Great Mills, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined James Nathaniel Watkins, age 39 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by punching the victim several times, causing injury to the victim’s face and ribs. Watkins was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Theft- On September 12, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 45100 block of First Colony Way in California, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Robert Darnell Willett, age 59 of no fixed address, left the business with numerous items that were not purchased. Willett also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Willett was arrested and charged with Theft and served the outstanding warrants.

Assault- On September 14, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the 40300 block of Duke Street in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Luke Edward Canter, age 63 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim leaving visible injuries to the victim’s back. Canter was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault/Violate Protective Order- On September 14, 2022, DFC. Hersh responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Spencer Lee Brown, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim causing visible injury to the victim’s face. Brown is also prohibited by a protective order from assaulting the victim or being at the victim’s residence. Brown was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order.

Theft/Resist Arrest- On September 15, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the 40000 block of Merchant’s Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported theft. The victim advised DFC. Raley he observed the suspect, later identified as Randy Demaun Lee, age 47 of Cheverly, enter his vehicle and steal U.S. currency. The victim confronted Lee who fled on foot. DFC. Raley located Lee in the area, and attempted to make contact with him. Lee fled on foot, and in the process ran into the side of a vehicle on Budd’s Creek Road, damaging the vehicle. Lee was apprehended and charged with Theft, Rogue and Vagabond, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Assault- On September 16, 2022, Dep. Marsch responded to the 22000 block of Orchid Bloom Way in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Michael Kevin Smith, age 26 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Smith was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On September 17, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the 26200 block of Independence Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Donna Kay Oliver, age 50 of Mechanicsville, slapped the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Oliver was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Warrants Served:

09/07/22- Christine Marie Sanders, age 45 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving Without a License by Dep. Jerew# 372.

09/08/22- Bailee Cash Gardiner, age 18 of Bushwood- Possession of Firearm by Minor, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by DFC. Snyder# 342.

09/08/22- Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California- Failure to Appear/Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Snyder# 342.

09/08/22- Darnell Anthony Jackson, age 56 of Washington, D.C.- Credit Card/Steal Another’s and Theft Scheme by DFC. Snyder# 342.

09/10/22- Haley Elizabeth Morris, age 23 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation, Theft, and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

09/10/22- Timothy Eugene Thomas, age 26 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Cucinotta# 393. (No Photograph Available)

09/12/22- Ashley Renee Harvey, age 28 of Lexington Park- Resist/Interfere with Arrest, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia, and Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

09/12/22- Robert Darnell Willett, age 59 of no fixed address- Theft and Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

09/14/22- James Phillip Nelson, age 46 of Hollywood- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/14/22- Tracy Evan Hemsley, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, and Child Abuse 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/15/22- William Alexander Lionheart, age 32 of California- Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Raley# 345.

09/15/22- Jacqueline Taneka Cole, age 42 of Waldorf- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

09/16/22- Mark Anthony Wathen, age 56 of no fixed address- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Dep. Bowling# 327.

Juvenile Referrals:

09/05/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

09/07/22- Two females age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Wynnyk# 351.

09/08/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd, 3rd and 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

09/09/22- Female age 15 of Charlotte Hall, male age 14 of Charlotte Hall, male age 15 of Mechanicsville, four males age 16 of Mechanicsville, and Avenue, and a 17 year old male from Charlotte Hall, arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

09/09/22- Male age 16 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property and Disruption of School Operations by Cpl. Davis# 197.

09/09/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

09/10/22- Female age 17 of Leonardtown- Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

09/12/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

09/17/22- Male age 16 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

09/17/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

09/19/22- Male age 15 of Piney Point and male age 16 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Operations and Electronic Harassment by Cpl. Davis# 197.

09/20/22- Female age 14 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Walker# 366.

09/20/22- Female age 16 of California- Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Dixon# 380.