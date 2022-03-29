St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks’ Announces 2022 Summerstock Auditions

GREAT MILLS, Md. – St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks will be producing the 40th production of Summerstock this July at Great Mills High School. This year’s production will be Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s Children of Eden. Auditions will be held at Great Mills High School on Saturday, April 2nd from 10:00am-2:00pm and will be open to participants ages 10 to 23. Audition forms need to be filled out prior to April 2nd to be eligible to audition.

For specific audition information and to access audition forms, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/summerstockaudition.pdf. For additional information please call 301-866-6562. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation for addtional updates.