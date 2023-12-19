LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,357 Calls for service, including 10 Emergency Petitions* for the seven-day period of December 11, 2023, through December 17, 2023.

*The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals with mental disorders who are violent or suicidal, allowing them to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the necessity of immediate treatment.

ARRESTS:

12/11/23 – Daniel Stephen Connelly, 34, of No Fixed Address, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis X 3, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia X 3.

12/13/23 – Daven Ambrose, Williams, 38, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Michael Graves for Felony CDS: Possession Large Amount, Felony CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute – Cocaine, Felony CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl, Felony CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute – Psilocybin, Felony Possession of a Firearm in Relation to Drug Trafficking Crimes, and CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis X 3.

12/14/23 – Zhane Tkeyah Woodland, 29, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Aaron Ocasio-Rivera, for Felony Motor Vehicle Taking, CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

DUIs:

12/13/23 – Stephen Dennard, 64, of Lusby, MD, by Deputy Bianca Melton, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs & Alcohol Cannot Dive Safely, Failure to Display Registration Card Upon Demand by Police Officer, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Exceeding Posted Maximum Speed Limit and Failure to drive Vehicle on Right Half of Roadway.

12/14/23 – Clifton Samuel Bell, 61, of Bryantown, MD, by Deputy Brandon Reynolds, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

12/16/23 – Nathan Joseph Donn, 19, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Elijsha Munn, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se While Transporting a Minor, Failure to Control Vehicle Speed, Driver Following Vehicle Closer Than Reasonable and Prudent, and Negligent Driving.

SUMMONSES:

12/13/23 – Aaron Louis McCray, 67, of Great Mills, MD, by DFC Dianne Hersch, for Theft of $1500 to under $25,000.

WARRANTS:

12/13/23 – Delano Jurail Parham, 41, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Richard Wilhelmi, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

12/16/23 – Danielle Sicam Alicka, 26, of Hughesville, MD, by Deputy Zachary Wolfe, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1000.