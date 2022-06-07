05/01/22- Scott Patrick Wade, age 46 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Budd# 325.

05/03/22- Johnny Eugene Archer, age 48 of Callaway- Possession of Shotgun After Crime of Violence and Carrying a Firearm to Hunt While Intoxicated/Under the Influence by Cpl. Nelson# 202.

05/07/22- Raymond Michael Terrell, age 48 of Mechanicsville- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

05/08/22- Mariah Mae Bergendahl, age 27 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

05/08/22- Robert Steven Nelson Jr., age 39 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

05/08/22- Edwin NMN Solis, age 65 of Lexington Park- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Schell# 359.

05/09/22- Timothy Douglas Mendenhall, age 30 of Leonardtown- Neglect of Minor by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

05/09/22- Elizabeth Ashley Mendenhall, age 31 of Leonardtown- Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Neglect of Minor by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

05/09/22- Kenneth Ryan Caldwell, age 40 of Park Hall- Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, and Attempted Theft by Dep. Bowling# 327.

05/12/22- Richard Charles Pope, age 41 of Lexington Park- Obstructing and Hindering by Cpl. Knott# 234.

05/13/22- Kristopher Wayne Willard, age 35 of Virginia- Theft by Sgt. Kerby# 242.

05/16/22- Aamani Parker Horner, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Hersch# 343.

05/16/22- Justin Matthew Lozano, age 26 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by DFC. Raley# 345.

05/17/22- Ignacio Castillo Torres, age 31 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

05/20/22- Thomas James Harold Cameron, age 19 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

05/20/22- Daniel Ray Boutwell, age 21 of Dameron- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.

05/21/22- Todd James Norris, age 39 of Ridge- Indecent Exposure by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

05/21/22- Kelly Nichole Smith, age 27 of California- Theft by Dep. McLean# 400.

05/22/22- Kraig Alan Eriksen, age 38 of Mechanicsville- Theft and Litter/Dump by DFC. Shelko# 326.

05/24/22- John Henry Taylor, age 66 of Hollywood- Animal Cruelty, Restrain Dog/Movement/Shelter/Water/Unsafe and Unsanitary and Animal Cruelty-Fail to Provide by Dep. Palmer# 373.

05/24/22- George Herbert Taylor, age 83 of Hollywood- Animal Cruelty, Restrain Dog/Movement/Shelter/Water/Unsafe and Unsanitary and Animal Cruelty-Fail to Provide by Dep. Palmer# 373.

05/24/22- Tyler NMN Hagerty, age 18 of New York- Peace Order: Fail to Comply, Harass: Course of Conduct, and Electronic Communication/Harassment by Lt. Ellis# 245.

05/25/22- Miguel Angel Torres-Chavero, age 39 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

05/26/22- Damon Antoine Ford, age 43 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Teague# 249.

05/26/22- Anthony Lamont Jones, age 34 of Leonardtown- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

05/27/22- Damon Antoine Ford, age 43 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

05/27/22- Kathleen Marie Spalding, age 61 of Leonardtown- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Edelen# 330.

05/29/22- Mar Leiah Aneyha Queen, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Jerew# 372.

05/30/22- Brian Anthony Burch, age 23 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Raley# 345.

05/30/22- Joseph Franklin Burch III, age 24 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Raley# 345.