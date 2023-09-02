DUI Arrests:

10/5/2022 – Jarrett Matthew Myles, 29 of California arrested by Cpl White. Blood results recently received and citations issued. (no photo)

3/30/2023 – Dominique TreneeQueen, 37 of Great Mills arrested by Dep Grant. Blood results recently received and citations issued. (no photo)

Calvin Aloysius Edelen

8/15/2023 – Calvin Aloysius Edelen, 49 Hollywood arrested by Dep Reynolds.

Irma Cordova Cruz De Tellez

8/15/2023 – Irma Cordova Cruz De Tellez, 43 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Hersh.

Christina Rivas

8/18/2023 – Christina Rivas, 50 of Hollywood arrested by Dep. Campbell.

Rodrigo Quintana Quinones

8/20/2023 – Rodrigo Quintana Quinones, 33 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Stillwell.

Alexander Wilhelm Toenshoff

8/21/2023 – Alexander Wilhelm Toenshoff, 25 of Fairfax Station, VA arrested by Dfc. Rycyzyn.

Christina Lynn Rivas

8/22/2023 – Christina Lynn Rivas, 50 of Hollywood arrested by Dep Munn.

David Michael Swiderski

8/22/2023 – David Michael Swiderski, 36 of Avenue arrested by Dep Rodriguez.

Melissa Anne Quillen

8/24/2023 – Melissa Anne Quillen, 37 of Prince Frederick arrested by Dep Tasciotti.

Geovany Torres Castillo

8/27/2023 – Geovany Torres Castillo, 26 of Lexington Park arrested by Dfc. Rycyzyn.

Marcellus Tyrek Wiggins

8/29/2023 – Marcellus Tyrek Wiggins, 43 of Callaway arrested by Dep Reynolds.