St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Resisting Arrest/Obstructing- On July 28, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, to assist another deputy in serving an outstanding arrest warrant. Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of no fixed address, intervened and attempted to pull the individual with a warrant away from deputies, would not follow instructions, and continued to try to stop the arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.

Heather Ann Rose

Resisting Arrest- On July 28, 2022, Sgt. Green observed Lee Kitwell Clark, age 36 of no fixed address, walking along Great Mills Road. Clark had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and went into a business in the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Sgt. Green entered the business and advised Clark he was under arrest. Clark attempted to flee the business and when detained continued to pull away and resist arrest. Clark was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and served the outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear/Defense Witness.

Lee Kitwell Clark

Trespassing- On July 28, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. The complainant advised two individuals were on the property and refused to leave. Dep. Tasciotti made contact with James Wayne Murphy, age 57, and William Edward Chase Jr., age 61, both of no fixed address. Murphy and Chase had previously been served notices not to trespass for the property. Murphy and Chase were arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property. (No Photograph Available for Chase)

James Wayne Murphy

Assault- On July 28, 2022, Dep. Fleenor responded to the 25500 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Marquez Jamar Kent, age 33 of Hollywood, assaulted the victim by cutting the victim’s forearm, which required the victim to obtain medical attention. Kent was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Marquez Jamar Kent

Burglary 4th Degree/Trespassing- On July 30, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Leah Michelle Hicks, aged 18 of Lexington Park, entered the residence through the front door. The victim told Hicks to leave and she refused to do so. Hicks had also previously been served a no trespass order for the residence. Hicks was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Trespassing.

Leah Michelle Hicks

Assault- On August 2, 2022, DFC. Luffey responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 21 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face numerous times. Barnhill was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Rejon Markee Barnhill

Handgun on Person/Assault- On August 3, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victim who advised while traveling on Chaptico Road in the area of Route 234, the victim observed a vehicle stopped with occupants outside. Another female occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun in the victim’s direction. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road, in California. The suspect was identified as Leah Michelle Hicks, age 18 of Lexington Park. A handgun was recovered and Hicks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Handgun on Person, Firearm Use/Felony, and Possession of Firearm by Minor.

Leah Michelle Hicks

Warrants Served:

07/20/22- Marcel Davon Blackiston, age 37 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Distribution-Narcotics by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Marcel Davon Blackiston

07/28/22- Robert Johnson Bowles, age 32 of Chaptico- Trespass: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey Lawful Order, and Arson/Threat by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

Robert Johnson Bowles

07/28/22- Trevan Desales Gant, age 19 of St. Inigoes- Rifle/Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Trevan Desales Gant

07/28/22- Christine Elizabeth Bowling, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

Christine Elizabeth Bowling

07/28/22- Charles Cornelius Butler, age 48 of Charlotte Hall- Fraud: Identity to Avoid Prosecution by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Charles Cornelius Butler

07/29/22- Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Kril# 382.

Vicki Marie Curtis

07/29/22- Lance Richard Zuniga, age 37 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Lance Richard Zuniga

07/31/22- Terry Lee O’Neil III, age 40 of no fixed address- Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway Without Required License by Dep. Walker# 366.

Terry Lee O’Neil III

07/31/22- Justin Lee Williams, age 30 of California- Violation of Protective Order, Failure to Appear/Defense Witness and Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

Justin Lee Williams

08/01/22- Patrick Wayne Brooks, age 34 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/ Burglary and Theft by Dep. Kirscht# 395. (No Photograph Available)

08/01/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of Newburg- Failure to Appear/Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Chase# 346.

Joshua Antoine Miles

08/01/22- Darius Tyler Garner, age 26 of Prince Frederick- Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell, Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number, Violate Protective Order, and Theft by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Darius Tyler Garner

08/01/22- George NMN Sewell, age 53 of Lexington Park- Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Allebach# 392.

George NMN Sewell

08/02/22- Michael Leroy Purvey, age 56 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty and Animal Cruelty/Fail to Provide by DFC. Wynnyk# 351. (No Photograph Available)

08/02/22- Laroi James Burch, age 31 of Clinton- Driving Without Required License by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Laroi James Burch

08/02/22- Hillary Michelle Vallandingham, age 28 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear by Cpl. Handy# 132.

Hillary Michelle Vallandingham

08/03/22- Robin Maudiel Barahona Gonzalez, age 34 of Lexington Park- Sex Abuse/Minor by DFC. Beyer# 319. (No Photograph Available)

08/03/22- Whitney Erin McMillan, age 32 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Budd# 325.

Whitney Erin McMillan

08/03/22- Kashif Delouis Dyson, age 38 of Lexington Park- (eight counts) Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Kashif Delouis Dyson

08/03/22- Stephen Gore Uhler, age 31 of Hollywood- Driving Without a License by Cpl. Pontorno# 257. (No Photograph Available)

08/03/22- Mario Alberto Hernandez-Maldonado, age 22 of Lexington Park- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Allebach# 392.