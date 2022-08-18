St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.

Assault- On August 12, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face. Lengfield was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Violate Protective Order- On August 12, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta made contact with Datavis Jermaine Berry, age 25 of Hollywood, regarding him possessing/attempting to sell a firearm. Berry is a respondent in an active protective order which prohibits him from possessing firearms. Berry was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Trespassing/Malicious Destruction of Property- On August 12, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 19200 block of Nelson Court in Valley Lee, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Brandy Lynn Tinsley, age 38 of Valley Lee, arrived at the victim’s residence and began banging on the door. Tinsley was told by the victim to leave and she refused. Deputies also advised Tinsley she needed to leave the residence and she again refused. Tinsley also damaged the victim’s door during the incident. Tinsley was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Assault- On August 13, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brandi Nicole Cruz, age 40 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the head, scratched the victim’s arm and ripped the victim’s shirt, leaving the victim with visible injury. Cruz was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 15, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Isai’as Raymon Robinson, age 22 of Lexington Park, assaulted two victims by punching the victims in the face. Both victims had signs of visible injury and Robinson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 15, 2022, Dep. Haas responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Malique Aundrey Smith, age 22 of Virginia, assaulted the victim after the two argued over the television remote control. Smith was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 15, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 40800 block of Merchants Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Andrea Carolyn Parks, age 19 of Lothian, assaulted the victim by striking the victim and scratching the victim on the head and shoulders. The victim displayed visible signs of injury and Parks was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On August 15, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the 22000 block of Fleets Way in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brian Christopher Hancock, age 42 of Lexington Park, kicked and pepper sprayed the victim. Hancock was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Warrants Served:

08/11/22- Delores Louise Crampton, age 34 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Hersh# 343.

08/11/22- Daysha Nicole Montgomery, age 25 of Great Mills- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Handgun in Vehicle, and Loaded Handgun on Person by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

08/11/22- Porshia Rashawanda Hall, age 34 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Sgt. Merritt# 139.

08/12/22- David Richard Speakman, age 28 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Violation of Probation by DFC. Schell# 359.

08/13/22- Ali Amaya Salcedo, age 44 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/ Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

08/15/22- Shaun Michael Cook, age 34 of Hollywood- Sexual Abuse of Minor by Dep. Haas# 367.

08/15/22- Whitney Erin McMillan, age 32 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree, Violate Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

08/15/22- Luke Edward Culbert, age 30 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

08/16/22- Pierre Rasheed Chase, age 30 of California- Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement, Violate Protective Order, and False Imprisonment by Dep. Haas# 367.

08/16/22- Jordan Sylvester Cutchember, age 25 of California- Driving on Suspended License by DFC. Luffey# 352.