St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault- On September 25, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 22000 block of Briarwood Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Paulette Michele Johnson, age 31 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Paulette Michele Johnson

Reckless Endangerment/Neglect of Minor- On September 26, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 22600 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision. Investigation determined the operator of the at fault vehicle, Amy Leigh Burke, age 36 of Lexington Park, was the impaired at the time of the collision, with two juveniles in the vehicle unrestrained. A search of the vehicle yielded needles, and a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Burke was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Neglect of Minor, CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia, Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Driving Under the Influence.

Amy Leigh Burke

Public Disturbance- On September 26, 2022, DFC. Luffey responded to the 26500 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a check the welfare request. DFC. Luffey found shoes in the parking lot and ultimately located Justin Steven Cherrico, age 36 of Mechanicsville, on nearby porch. Cherrico refused to follow the direction of deputies on scene and began yelling and disturbing nearby residents. Cherrico was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance and Fail to Obey a Lawful and Reasonable Order.

Justin Steven Cherrico

Violation of Protective Order- On September 26, 2022, Dep. Palmer responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Bianca Gabriel Guzman, age 30 of Great Mills, observed the victim outside, and proceeded to make a gesture to the victim in violation of a court order prohibiting Guzman from contacting the victim. Guzman was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Bianca Gabriel Guzman

Assault- On September 26, 2022, Dep. Welch responded to the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kendra Laverne Gambleel, age 39 of Lexington Park, strangled the victim with a key lanyard and grabbed the victim by the wrist, causing visible injury. Gambleel was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Kendra Laverne Gambleel

Violate Protective Order- On September 27, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 26300 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined James Curtis Speed, age 42 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by contacting the victim and going to the victim’s residence. Speed was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

James Curtis Speed

Violate Protective Order- On September 27, 2022, Dep. Fleenor responded to the 22600 block of Rue Woods Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Michael Timothy Hoey, age 57 of Lexington Park, violated a valid court order by texting the victim and being on the victim’s property. Hoey was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Michael Timothy Hoey

Assault- On September 27, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the 16700 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Emily Elizabeth Wiley, age 38 of Dameron, assaulted the victim by punching and hitting the victim in the head, pulling the victim’s hair, and strangling the victim. Wiley was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Emily Elizabeth Wiley

Warrants Served:

09/23/22- Derrick Justin Connolly, age 36 of Cumberland- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Raley# 345.

Derrick Justin Connolly

09/24/22- Marquez Jamar Kent, age 34 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

Marquez Jamar Kent

09/27/22- Tony Israel Moore, age 37 of Ridge- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Tony Israel Moore

09/27/22- Dale Lee Buckler, age 55 of Bushwood- Assault 2nd Degree and Child Abuse 2nd Degree by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.