St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.

Aliyah Lasha Thomas

Assault- On November 3, 2022, Dep. Absher responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Taquan Anthony Berry, age 24 of St. Inigoes, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face several times. Berry pushed the victim to the floor and continued to punch the victim, causing significant injury to the victim. Berry was charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Taquan Anthony Berry

Escape- On November 3, 2022, Dep. Absher made contact with a correctional officer in the 25500 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, to assist with an escapee. Investigation determined a correctional employee was attempting to make contact with Robert Gary Jones, age 59 of Mechanicsville, to conduct a pretrial check. Jones fled from the correctional officer while still wearing his ankle monitor. Jones was ultimately taken into custody and charged with Escape 2nd Degree/Conditions of Release.

Robert Gary Jones

Assault- On November 4, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 46200 block of Mako Way in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tashika Lynn Mobley, age 31 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Mobley was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tashika Lynn Mobley

Theft- On November 4, 2022, Dep. Chase-Johnson responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. Dep. Chase-Johnson located Carlonte Antoine Knott, age 31 of no fixed address, in the area. Knott was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of Theft. Found near Knott, was a box containing many stolen items from the business. Knott was arrested and served the outstanding warrant and charged with Theft.

Carlonte Antoine Knott

Assault- On November 5, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 45300 block of Havenridge Street in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Magen Reni Atkins, age 47 California, assaulted the victim by slapping the victim several times, and biting the victim on the arm, causing visible injury to the victim. Atkins was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Magen Reni Atkins

Assault- On November 6, 2022, Dep. Rodriguez responded to the 37000 block of East Winston Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Christina Lynn Ostrowski, age 54 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by punching the victim, causing visible injury. Ostrowski was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Christina Lynn Ostrowski

Disorderly Conduct- On November 6, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California, for the reported disturbance. Upon arrival Jania Nicole Davis, age 22 of Lexington Park, was observed in the parking lot creating a disturbance, which caused citizens to gather in the area. Davis was placed under arrest at which time she actively resisted arrest. Davis was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Jania Nicole Davis

Assault- On November 8, 2022, Dep. Palmer responded to the 23100 block of Pine Bark Lane in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Yulandi Prasetyo, age 45 of California, assaulted the victim by grabbing both of the victim’s arms, causing visible injury to the victim. Prasetyo was arrested and charged with Assault.

Yulandi Prasetyo

Assault- On November 9, 2022, Dep. Myers responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway, for the reported assault. Upon arrival deputies located a victim, who had been stabbed in the back. Investigation determined the victim had been stabbed by Nathan Daniel Field, age 23 of Lusby. Field was located a short time later and arrested. At the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, a baggie of suspected cocaine was located on Field. Field was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Nathan Daniel Field

Assault- On November 10, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 21300 block of Foxglove Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Valencia Janay Adams, age 32 of Lexington Park, struck the victim with a picture frame, causing injury to the victim. Adams was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

11/03/22- Jackie Lorraine McKeever, age 38 of Waldorf- Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

Jackie Lorraine McKeever

11/03/22- Shonell Monia Johnson, age 24 of Callaway- Theft by Dep. Haas# 367.

Shonell Monia Johnson

11/03/22- Thomas Sebastian Gough Jr., age 22 of Lexington Park- Child Support warrant by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Thomas Sebastian Gough

11/06/22- Melody Lynn Bowen, age 56 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Trespassing by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Melody Lynn Bowen

11/08/22- Sidney Joseph Spry, age 27 of Lexington Park- Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime and Reckless Endangerment by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Sidney Joseph Spry

11/09/22- Robin Maude Barahona Gonzalez, age 34 of Lexington Park- Sex Abuse/Minor by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Robin Maude Barahona Gonzalez

11/09/22- Heather Ann Thompson, age 29 of Waldorf- Escape 2nd Degree and Driving Without a License by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Heather Ann Thompson

11/09/22- Quinton Marquis Remied, age 26 of Lexington Park- Trespass-Private Property and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Quinton Marquis Remied

11/10/22- Justin Tyler Dunbar, age 33 of Wisconsin- Sex Abuse/Minor by Dep. Cucinotta# 393. (No Photograph Available)

11/10/22- Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 33 of Leonardtown- Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Robert Alan Mandley Jr. Robert Alan Mandley Jr.

11/10/22- Christopher Scott Lacey, age 37 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Christopher Scott Lacey

11/10/22- Brandon Lee Schaffer, age 23 of Newburg- Failure to Stop After Accident Involving Damage by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.