St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault/Resisting Arrest- On March 11, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California, for the check the welfare of a dog that was tied to a sign. While on scene, a female later identified as Ashley Nickole McConnell, age 33 of California, approached and began yelling obscenities at deputies. McConnell was found to have an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. McConnell actively resisted arrest, refused to be seated in the patrol vehicle, and kicked Dep. Reynolds. McConnell was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful Order. Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

Ashley Nickole McConnell

Assault- On March 11, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 45000 block of Elm Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jeremy John Weller, age 41 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to ground, causing visible injury to the victim’s head. Weller was located walking on posted private property in the 22700 block of Maple Road in Lexington Park. Weller was arrested and charged with Assault and Trespassing: Private Property.

Jeremy John Weller

Theft/Drug Arrest- On March 14, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. An employee of the business advised the suspect, who was carrying a blue bucket, left the store without paying for multiple items. The employee further advised the same individual had stolen numerous items earlier in the month. The suspect was observed in the area and fled from deputies on foot when he was approached. The suspect threw an object on the ground while he fled from deputies. The suspect was apprehended and identified to be Arlon Charles Menchion, age 58 of Lexington Park. The item discarded was recovered and determined to be folded paper containing suspected cocaine. At the time Menchion fled from deputies he was carrying the blue bucket which was recovered and determined to have property belonging to the business inside. Menchion was charged with Theft and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Arlon Charles Menchion

Assault- On March 14, 2022, Dep. Welch responded to the 48000 block of Windward Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Job St. Sauveur, age 30 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by slapping the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. St. Sauveur was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Job St. Sauveur

Warrants Served:

03/10/22- Thomas Ray Pacobit, age 56 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Forbes# 341.

Thomas Ray Pacobit

03/10/22- Jessica Lynn Thompson, age 39 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Theft, and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

Jessica Lynn Thompson

03/10/22- Lawrence Alvin Hoffman Sr., age 55 of Avenue- Animal Cruelty, Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License and Peace Order: Fail to Comply by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

Lawrence Alvin Hoffman

03/11/22- Ashley Nickole McConnell, age 33 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Ashley Nickole McConnell

03/11/22- Guy Vivian Butler, age 56 of no fixed address- Escape 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Guy Vivian Butler

03/12/22- Joseph Allen Fountz, age 30 of South Carolina- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338. (No Photograph Available)

03/13/22- James Roy Chase, age 34 of Leonardtown- Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

James Roy Chase

03/13/22- Taylor Richard Cook, age 33 of California- Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.

03/14/22- Christina Margaret Buckler, age 38 of Chaptico- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Christina Margaret Buckler

03/14/22- Melvin Lee Mackall, age 63 of no fixed address- Violation of Probation/Driving Under the Influence by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

Melvin Lee Mackall

03/14/22- Josh David Chamberlain, age 35 of Drayden- Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Kirscht# 395. (No Photograph Available)

03/15/22- Daniel Steven Connelly, age 32 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.

Daniel Steven Connelly

03/15/22- Kimberly Ann Russell, age 32 of La Plata- Civil Body Attachment by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Kimberly Ann Russell

03/15/22- Deanna Christian Higgs, age 39 of Virginia- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.

Deanna Christian Higgs

03/15/22- Tameka Rashetta Nolan, age 30 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Tameka Rashetta Nolan

03/16/22- Kyle Wayne Jones, age 28 of Lexington Park- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Dep. Myers# 364.

Kyle Wayne Jones

03/16/22- Jared Joseph Sweitzer, age 20 of Mechanicsville- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Myers# 364.

Jared Joseph Sweitzer

03/17/22- Zachery William Ruggerio, age 34 of Great Mills- Malicious Destruction of Property and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Hudson# 390.