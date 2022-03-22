On View Arrests:

Assault- On March 17, 2022, Dep. Lawrence responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Michael Hemi Fischer, age 24 of Mechanicsville, and Donald Earl Walker, age 34 of no fixed address, engaged in a mutual assault. Fischer and Walker were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Property Destruction- On March 17, 2022, Dep. Allebach responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Derrick Justin Connolly, age 35 of St. Inigoes, shattered the window on his cell door by throwing a pair of trimmers at the window. Connolly was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property.

Violation of Peace Order- On March 19, 2022, Dep. Luffey responded to the 45200 block of Blue Water Lane in Piney Point, for the report of threats. While on scene Dep. Luffey served James Philip Lucas, age 63 of Piney Point, with a peace order just received from court, which states Lucas could not contact the victim by any means. After being served the order Lucas continued to yell at the victim. Lucas was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.

Warrants Served:

03/17/22- Ronnie Lee Braitsch, age 32 of Baltimore- Burglary 1st, 3rd, and 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Dep. Walker# 366.

03/17/22- Katie Lynn Somerville, age 30 of Tall Timbers- Driving Without a License and Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. Walker# 366.

03/17/22- Jacy Brice Ponce-Torres, age 21 of California- Rape 2nd degree by Dep Allebach# 392.

03/18/22- Meghann Emily Abraham, age 31 of Leonardtown- Credit Card/Steal Another’s, Theft, and Trespassing by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

03/18/22- Cortez NMN Bridges, age 46 of Great Mills- Confine Unattended Child by DFC. Beyer# 319.

03/19/22- Nakita Laquette Williams, age 44 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Failure to Return Rental Vehicle and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

03/19/22- James William Thomas Burke, age 37 of Chaptico- Armed Robbery by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

03/19/22- Troy Lamont Fenwick, age 46 of Ridge- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Luffey# 352.

03/20/22- James Philip Lucas, age 63 of Piney Point- Peace Order/Fail to Comply, Harassment, and Telephone Misuse by Dep. Luffey# 352.

03/21/22- Andre Gregory Passie, age 32 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

03/21/22- Lisa Marie Youngblood, age 27 of California- Theft by Cpl. Green# 218.