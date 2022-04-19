On-View Arrests:

Assault: On April 12, 2022, DFC Thomas Snyder responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an inmate assault. Inmate Steven Joseph Boteler, age 41 of Leonardtown, was found to the be the aggressor in argument with another inmate that turned into a physical altercation. Boteler was charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 18527-22

Steven Joseph Boteler

Contraband: On April 13, 2022, Deputy John Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of found Controlled Dangerous Substance. Daemon Scott Robertson, age 38 of California, was brought to the detention center on April 13 on a warrant when Suboxone was found inside of his wallet. Robertson was charged with Possession of Contraband in Place of Confinement. Case # 18668-22

Daemon Scott Robertson

Contraband: On April 13, 2022, Deputy Jessica Wilson responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of a Controlled Dangerous Substance violation. In processing Gina Patricia Kennedy, age 33 of Owings, a cut plastic straw containing suspected cocaine residue was located in her wallet. Kennedy was charged with Possession of Contraband in Place of Confinement and CDS Possession: Not Marijuana. Case # 18647-22

Gina Patricia Kennedy

Trespassing: On April 13, 2022, Cpl. Alvin Beishline responded to the La Quinta Inn in California for the report of trespassing. Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 29 of Leonardtown, was located in the lobby of the hotel and had already been issued a notice not to trespass at the business. Jones was charged with Trespassing on Private Property. Case # 18693-22

Laitesha Jonelle Jones

Trespassing: On April 14, 2022, Cpl. Beishline responded to the Lexington Park Wawa store for the report of trespassing. Shawn Michael Miles, age 28 of no fixed address, and Joshua Antoine Miles, age 31 of no fixed address, were located at the store property and had already been issued notices not to trespass. Both were charged with Trespassing on Private Property. Case # 18753-22

Shawn Michael Miles

Joshua Antoine Miles

Assault: On April 14, 2022, Deputy Preston Dixon responded to the 39400 block of Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville for the report of an assault. The victim and witnesses advised that Randall Francis Windsor, age 40 of Mechanicsville, grabbed the victim by the throat and threw the victim to the ground. Windsor then smashed the victim’s cellphone. Windsor was charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Case # 18710-22

Randall Francis Windsor

Warrants:

On April 9, 2022, Billie Renee Moore, age 40 of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for Failure to Appear by Deputy Anthony Cucinotta. Case # 17992-22

Billie Renee Moore

On April 12, 2022, Bobbie Ann Cavey, age 58 of Lexington Park, was arrested on warrants for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and Failure to Appear: Driving with Revoked License by Deputy Kyle Fleenor. Case # 18486-22

Bobbie Ann Cavey

On April 12, 2022, Sharmaine Inez Dunnington, age 32 of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Concealed Dangerous Weapon by DFC Dianne Hersh. Case # 18453-22

Sharmaine Inez Dunnington

On April 12, 2022, Chainiah Lashay Johnson, age 22 of Lusby, was arrested on a warrant for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 4292-22 (no photo available)

On April 12, 2022, Devonte Sahr Taylor, age 33 of District Heights, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation: Armed Robbery by DFC Thomas Snyder. Case # 18528-22

Devonte Sahr Taylor

On April 13, 2022, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point, was arrested on a warrant for Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 18544-22

Zachary Kenneth Lengfield

On April 13, 2022, Daemon Scott Robertson, age 38 of California, was arrested on a warrant for Driving While Suspended by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 18629-22

Daemon Scott Robertson

On April 13, 2022, John Lamont Graham, age 53 of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Thomas Deinert. Case # 18734-22 (no photo available)