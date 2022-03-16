On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On February 24, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti observed a vehicle parked in the fire lane in the 20000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Callaway. Contact was made with operator of the vehicle identified as Jadon Bernard Somerville, age 21 of Mechanicsville. Somerville was found to have suspected marijuana in his possession, and Dep. Tasciotti began a probable cause search of the vehicle. Somerville became uncooperative and was observed reaching into the vehicle and placing a baggie of white powder in his waistband. The search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of suspected cocaine, synthetic marijuana and a digital scale. Located on Somerville was a baggie of suspected cocaine. Somerville was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Jadon Bernard Somerville

Theft/Drug Arrest- On March 5, 2022, DFC. T. Snyder made contact with a representative from a business regarding a stolen vehicle. Investigation determined Jason Edward Midkiff, age 37 of Lexington Park, failed to return a vehicle he borrowed for a test drive. The following day Midkiff was located in the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California, and arrested. A search of Midkiff’s person yielded a burnt spoon, a suspected CDS smoking device, and a plastic straw containing a white powder residue, suspected cocaine. Also, Midkiff had removed the speakers from the car he test drove. Midkiff was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Theft, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jason Edward Midkiff

Drug Arrest- On March 5, 2022, DFC. Beyer conducted a vehicle stop in the 21500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Contact was made with the operator, Ikea Simone Taylor, age 34 of Lexington Park. Taylor had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear/Failure to Comply. Taylor was taken into custody and located on Taylor was a straw containing a white powder substance, suspected cocaine. Taylor was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Ikea Simone Taylor

Assault- On March 9, 2022, DFC. Snyder responded to the 38900 block of Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Brandi Nichole Ransom, age 35 of Mechanicsville, punched and scratched the victim and also struck the victim in the head with a hammer. Ransom also threw a remote control and struck a second victim. Ransom was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Brandi Nichole Ransom

Assault- On March 10, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the 38000 block of Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Tracy Lynn Cecil, age 46 of Mechanicsville, punched, scratched and bit the victim during an argument, causing visible injury to the victim. Cecil was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tracy Lynn Cecil

Warrants:

02/21/22- Tori Deanne Datcher, age 27 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotic, and Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics by Dep. Walker# 366.

Tori Deanne Datcher

02/21/22- Calverio Terrill Somerville, age 33 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics by Dep. Deinert# 401.

Calverio Terrill Somerville

02/22/22- Tyrone Antoine Gross, age 34 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession, Home Invasion, Burglary 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

Tyrone Antoine Gross

02/23/22- Javari Dwayne Barber, age 23 of Lusby- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession- Marijuana Plus 10 grams by Dep. Haas# 367.

Javari Dwayne Barber

02/28/22- James David Moore, age 44 of Lusby- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute, and Possession-Large Amount by Dep. McLean# 400.

James David Moore

03/02/22- William Alexander Sledge, age 64 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

William Alexander Sledge

03/07/22- Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden- CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Possession Not Marijuana, and Theft by DFC. Hersh# 303.

Stacy Lynn Moreland

03/09/22- James Thomas Lanzi, age 31 of Great Mills- Violate Protective Order, Telephone Misuse, Harass/Course of Conduct, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep Marsch# 397.

Lanzi, James Thomas

03/10/22- Tina Marie Tippett, age 32 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree and Driving Without a License by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Tina Marie Tippett

03/10/22- Timothy Jerome Baker, age 55 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Timothy Jerome Baker

03/19/22- Keith Sebastian Brown, age 32 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

Keith Sebastian Brown

Juvenile Referrals:

03/10/22- Female age 17 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

03/11/22- Male age 14 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School Activities, and Threats of Bodily Harm by Cpl. Davis# 197.

03/11/22- Male age 17 of California- Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Chase# 346.

03/15/22- Female age 11 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

03/15/22- Male age 17 of Charlotte Hall- Theft and Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Hersch# 343.