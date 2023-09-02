ARRESTS:
8/25/2023 – Calvin Ben Jones, 71 of Leonardtown, MD arrested by Dep. Dixon.
- CDS Poss Paraphernalia
- Theft under $100
8/25/2023 – Kamisha Raquel Thomas, 30 with No Fixed Address arrested by Dfc. Wilson
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)
- Assault 1st degree DOC employee
- Assault 2nd degree DOC employee
8/27/2023 – Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 24 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Wimberly.
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Handgun in vehicle
8/27/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno.
- Robbery
- Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
- Poss / Rec weapon while conf / det
- Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc x3
- Mal Destr Prop – $1,000
8/29/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Dfc. N. Hill.
- Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc (2 counts)
8/30/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno.
- Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
- Assault 2nd / DOC
8/28/2023 – Michael Anthony Deep, 30 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Sidorowicz.
- Violate Prot order x7
- CDS Possess: Not Marijuana (cocaine)
8/30/2023 – Jahad Cabble, 28 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Hersh.
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Threat of Mass Violence
Warrants Served:
8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Holdsworth
- Fail to reg offender / False info
- Sex off reg – Fail to notify / include
- Theft $100 to under $1,500 (9 counts)
- Theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25K
- Theft: $100 to under $1,500
8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Smith
- Sex offender – Fail to notify (x2)
Criminal Summons:
8/28/2023 – Ashley Nicole Thomas, 36 of Great Mills, MD was served by Dfc Hersh
- Rogue and Vagabond
- Theft less than $100
- Theft $1500 to under $25000
- Rogue and Vagabond x4
- Att. Rogue and vagabond
- Theft less than $100
8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD was served by Dep. Welch.
- Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
- Motor veh / unlawful taking