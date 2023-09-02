ARRESTS:

Calvin Ben Jones

8/25/2023 – Calvin Ben Jones, 71 of Leonardtown, MD arrested by Dep. Dixon. CDS Poss Paraphernalia

Theft under $100

Kamisha Raquel Thomas

8/25/2023 – Kamisha Raquel Thomas, 30 with No Fixed Address arrested by Dfc. Wilson Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Assault 1st degree DOC employee

Assault 2nd degree DOC employee

Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan

8/27/2023 – Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 24 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Wimberly. Loaded handgun in vehicle

Handgun in vehicle

Aubrey Robby Robinson

8/27/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno. Robbery

Theft $1,500 to under $25,000 Poss / Rec weapon while conf / det

Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc x3

Mal Destr Prop – $1,000 8/29/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Dfc. N. Hill. Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc (2 counts) 8/30/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno. Theft $1,500 to under $25,000

Assault 2nd / DOC

Michael Anthony Deep

8/28/2023 – Michael Anthony Deep, 30 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Sidorowicz. Violate Prot order x7

CDS Possess: Not Marijuana (cocaine)

Jahad Cabble

8/30/2023 – Jahad Cabble, 28 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Hersh. Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Threat of Mass Violence

Warrants Served:

George Wesley Howsare

8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Holdsworth Fail to reg offender / False info

Sex off reg – Fail to notify / include

Theft $100 to under $1,500 (9 counts)

Theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25K

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Smith Sex offender – Fail to notify (x2)

Criminal Summons: 8/28/2023 – Ashley Nicole Thomas, 36 of Great Mills, MD was served by Dfc Hersh Rogue and Vagabond

Theft less than $100

Theft $1500 to under $25000

Rogue and Vagabond x4

Att. Rogue and vagabond

Theft less than $100

8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD was served by Dep. Welch.

Theft $1,500 to under $25,000

Motor veh / unlawful taking