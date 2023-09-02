ARRESTS:

Calvin Ben Jones
8/25/2023 – Calvin Ben Jones, 71 of Leonardtown, MD arrested by Dep. Dixon.

  • CDS Poss Paraphernalia
  • Theft under $100
Kamisha Raquel Thomas
8/25/2023 – Kamisha Raquel Thomas, 30 with No Fixed Address arrested by Dfc. Wilson

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)
  • Assault 1st degree DOC employee
  • Assault 2nd degree DOC employee
Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan
8/27/2023 – Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 24 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Wimberly.

  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Handgun in vehicle
Aubrey Robby Robinson
8/27/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno.

  • Robbery
  • Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
  • Poss / Rec weapon while conf / det
  • Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc x3
  • Mal Destr Prop – $1,000

8/29/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Dfc. N. Hill.

  • Assault 2nd / DOC Employee etc (2 counts)

8/30/2023 – Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road, MD arrested by Cpl. Pontorno.

  • Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
  • Assault 2nd / DOC
Michael Anthony Deep
8/28/2023 – Michael Anthony Deep, 30 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Sidorowicz.

  • Violate Prot order x7
  • CDS Possess: Not Marijuana (cocaine)
Jahad Cabble
8/30/2023 – Jahad Cabble, 28 of Lexington Park, MD arrested by Dfc. Hersh.

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Threat of Mass Violence

Warrants Served:

George Wesley Howsare
8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Holdsworth

  • Fail to reg offender / False info
  • Sex off reg – Fail to notify / include
  • Theft $100 to under $1,500 (9 counts)
  • Theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25K
  • Theft: $100 to under $1,500

8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD arrested by Cpl. Smith

  • Sex offender – Fail to notify (x2)

Criminal Summons:

8/28/2023 – Ashley Nicole Thomas, 36 of Great Mills, MD was served by Dfc Hersh

  • Rogue and Vagabond
  • Theft less than $100
  • Theft $1500 to under $25000
  • Rogue and Vagabond x4
  • Att. Rogue and vagabond
  • Theft less than $100

8/27/2023 – George Wesley Howsare, 64 of Hollywood, MD was served by Dep. Welch.

  • Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
  • Motor veh / unlawful taking

