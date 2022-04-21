On-View Arrests:

Assault: On April 14, 2022, Deputy Max Schell responded to the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park for the report of a disturbance involving a person with a baseball bat. Deputies arrived on scene where Shailita Shorna Holt, age 26 of Lexington Park, exited a vehicle with a baseball bat and began to run toward a crowd of people on the sidewalk. Victims and witnesses advised that Holt attempted to run over a juvenile child with a vehicle. The child dove out of the way to avoid collision. Other victims advised that Holt physically attacked them. Holt was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and was charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, two counts of Second-Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Case # 18914-22

Shailita Shorna Holt

Disorderly Conduct: On April 14, 2022, Deputy Thomas Deinert responded to the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park for the disturbance listed above. Deputies attempted to disperse the crowd and most of which left the area, but some remained and Keona Dominique Best, age 26 of Prince Frederick, did not stop being disorderly. Best was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct. Case # 18914-22

Keona Dominique Best

Violation of Protective Order: On April 15, 2022, DFC Matthew Beyer spoke to a victim regarding a violation of a protective order at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court. Bernard David Dennis III, age 41 of Great Mills, was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. Case # 19012-22 (no photo available)

Vehicle Theft: On April 15, 2022, DFC Dianne Hersh responded to the Papa John’s Pizza on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of of a vehicle theft. The victim’s 2022 Hyundai Elantra was taken from the parking lot. A short time later, the vehicle was observed on Route 235 in Lexington Park by Maryland State Police. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for the State Trooper and then struck another vehicle, resulting in an injury to the occupant of the other vehicle. The Elantra was then found on Old Pine Court in California and a K-9 track led to a shed on a private property. Located was Briana Day Smith, age 39 of Severna Park, who provided a false name to officers. Smith had numerous warrants out for her arrest and detectives also located in the stolen vehicle a class smoking device that contained suspected CDS residue. Smith was charged with Fourth-Degree Burglary; Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle; Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000; Fraudulent Personal Identification to Avoid Prosecution and Obstructing and Hindering. Case # 19059-22 (no photo available)

Assault: On April 16, 2022, Deputy Kortnie Marsch responded to the 29800 block of Scotts Circle in Mechanicsville for the report of an assault. The victim advised that Debbie Sue Davis, age 54 of Mechanicsville, and the victim were in a dispute over the volume of music playing and that alcohol was involved. The dispute turned into a physical altercation, leaving visible injuries on the victim. Davis was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 19220-22

Debbie Sue Davis

Unattended Child: On April 16, 2022, DFC Hersh responded to the 41500 block of Fenwick Street in Leonardtown for a check the welfare call. A witness observed two adults leave a vehicle while it was running and after some time, a child was seen sleeping in the back seat. The vehicle was located and running at the 22500 block of Washington Street with the child still inside asleep. The child’s parents, Rostislav Leshchiner, age 46 of Silver Spring, and Maria Angelica Vasquez, age 43 of Silver Spring, were located and both were charged with Confine Unattended Child. Case # 19178-22 (no photos available)

Malicious Destruction of Property: On April 17, 2022, DFC Hersh responded to the 41800 block of Tomey Court in Leonardtown for the report of property destruction. The victim advised that George Henry Wilson III, age 18 of Leonardtown, had caused damage to the home’s kitchen, staircase and bedroom. Wilson showed marks on his hands and knuckles consistent with punching walls. Wilson was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property: More than $1,000. Case # 19288-22

George Henry Wilson III

Theft: On April 18, 2022, Deputy David Katulich responded to the Target store at 45155 First Colony Way in California for the report of a theft. Loss prevention staff advised that an individual skip scanned items at the checkout and attempted to take merchandise out of the store when stopped by staff. The man fled in a vehicle. Reviewing the store’s video and other methods, Dylan Michael Wall, age 32 of Lexington Park, was identified and charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500. Case # 19431-22

Dylan Michael Wall

Warrants:

On April 14, 2022, John Thomas Hess, age 30 of St. Inigoes, was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear: Resisting, Fail to Obey and Disorderly Conduct; Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and CDS: Not Marijuana by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 18791-22

John Thomas Hess

On April 15, 2022, Pierre Rasheed Chase, age 30 of Lexington Park, was arrested on warrants for Possession of Contraband in Place of Confinement, three counts of Violate Protective Order, False Imprisonment and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Austin Welch. Case # 19021-22

Pierre Rasheed Chase

On April 16, 2022, Steven Rene Tharpe Jr., age 32 of no fixed address, was arrested on two warrants for Violation of Probation by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 19204-22

Steven Rene Tharpe Jr.

On April 16, 2022, Delmante Isiah Jordan, age 23 of no fixed address, was arrested on warrants for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Sgt. Angela Delozier. Case # 19007-22

Delmante Isiah Jordan

On April 17, 2022, Stacy Lynn Price, age 38 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving Motor Vehicle without License and Authorization by DFC Thomas Snyder. Case # 19316-22 (no photo available)

On April 17, 2022, Brandon Lee Schaffer, age 22 of Leonardtown, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol by DFC Thomas Snyder. Case # 19321-22 (no photo available)

On April 17, 2022, Patrick Wayne Wood, age 53 of Clements, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving on a Revoked License by Deputy Kyle Fleenor. Case # 19297-22

Patrick Wayne Wood

On April 17, 2022, Oliver Thomas Smith, age 35 of Lexington Park, was arrested on warrants for Driving Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol while Transporting a Minor and Failure to Appear: Child Support by Deputy Nicholas Hill. Case # 19258-22

Oliver Thomas Smith

On April 17, 2022, Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr., age 28 of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Driving without a License by Deputy Casey Hill. Case # 19251-22

Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr.

On April 18, 2022, Marlesia Gabreyla Hudson, age 22 of Lexington Park, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear by Deputy Anthony Cucinotta. Case # 19417-22

Marlesia Gabreyla Hudson

On April 18, 2022, Charles Giovonne Shanks, age 37 of Aquasco, was arrested on a warrant for Second-Degree Assault by DFC John Fenwick. Case # 17128-22

Charles Giovonne Shanks

On April 18, 2022, Kevin McLaughlin Casey, age 26 of Great Mills, was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Extreme Protective Order by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 19132-22 (no photo available)

On April 19, 2022, Christina Renee Adams, age 32 of Leonardtown, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear by Deputy Brandon Reynolds. Case # 19661-22 (no photo available)

On April 19, 2022, Sydney Elise Johnson, age 26 of Leonardtown, was arrested on a warrant for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 19194-22

Sydney Elise Johnson

On April 19, 2022, Daniel Paul Shifflett Jr., age 43 of Lusby, was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Preston Dixon. Case # 19740-22

Daniel Paul Shifflet Jr.

On April 19, 2022, Ashley Shana James, age 36 of Lexington Park, was arrested on warrants for Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000; Driving Uninsured Vehicle; Fraudulent Personal Identification to Avoid Prosecution; Theft: Less than $100; Malicious Destruction of Property: Less than $1,000 and Failure to Appear by Deputy Michael Walker. Case # 55592-21

Ashley Shana James

Juvenile referrals:

On March 13, 2022, a 15-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Patrick Hudson.

On April 11, 2022, a 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Richard Wilhelmi.

On April 12, 2022, a 16-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault and Disruption of School Activities by DFC Gerard Muschette.

On April 18, 2022, a 14-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Travis Wimberly.

On April 18, 2022, a 17-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Brandon Reynolds.

On April 19, 2022, a 14-year-old female of Mechanicsville was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Reynolds.

On April 19, 2022, a 16-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Driving without a License, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk.

On April 19, 2022, a 17-year-old male of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for five counts of Theft: Less than $100, four counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by DFC Benjamin Raley.