On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On May 10, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth conducted a vehicle stop in the 24000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dejuan Antwan Stafford, age 36 of Hollywood. A passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant and CDS was located; a search of the vehicle yielded a digital scale containing residue (suspected heroin) a suspected CDS smoking device, and an additional suspected CDS smoking device containing residue. Stafford was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Drug Arrest- On May 10, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth conducted a vehicle stop in the 2400 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Serenity Faith Byrd, age 30 of Hollywood, was a passenger in the vehicle. Byrd had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. Byrd provided Cpl. Holdsworth with a false name at the time of the vehicle stop. Byrd’s identity was confirmed and she was arrested on the outstanding warrants for CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Paraphernalia, Burglary 4th Degree, Trespassing: Private Property, and Fraud-Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Located on Byrd’s person was a metal object clipped to her shirt containing a powder substance (suspected heroin). Byrd was also charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.

Assault- On May 26, 2022, Dep. Wynnyk responded to the 24000 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault involving a knife. The victim advised deputies Antwaun Augustus Williams, age 50 of South Carolina, walked toward the victim and produced a knife. Williams then raised the knife above his shoulder in a threatening manner. Williams left the scene only to return at at later time and engage in a separate disturbance. Williams was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Assault/Malicious Destruction of Property/Resisting Arrest- On May 29, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 45800 block of Krystal Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Upon arrival, Jakiya Larie Hebb, age 18 of Lexington Park, attempted to flee on foot from deputies. Hebb was taken into custody and attempted to pull away from deputies. Contact was made with the victim who advised Hebb threw a bottle of brake cleaner at the victim, nearly striking the victim. Hebb also turned over a dining room table, damaged two chairs, a satellite TV box, and removed a sound system from the wall. Hebb also threw multiple items at a mirror, breaking the mirror. Hebb was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

Assault- On May 29, 2022, Dep. Haas responded to the 46800 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Alicia Dena Bush, age 28 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face and neck multiple times, causing visible injury to the victim. Bush was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On May 30, 2022, Cpl. Pontorno responded to the 38000 block of Colton’s Point Road in Colton’s Point for the reported assault. The victim advised Brandy Lynn Finley, age 42 of Maddox, punched the victim in the face during an argument. Visible injury was observed to the victim and Finley was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On May 30, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. The victim advised Rodney Malik Wells, age 27 of Washington, D.C. assaulted him by grabbing his ankle, and pulling him off the bunk while the two were arguing. The victim had visible injury on his chest and back, and Wells was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault- On June 1, 2022, Dep. Marsch responded to the 22100 block of Erickson Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined the victim was removing tags from a vehicle, when Angela Marie Marshall, age 39 of Lexington Park, got into the vehicle, backed up and then drove forward striking the victim with the vehicle, knocking the victim to the ground. Marshall was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Warrants Served:

05/22/22- Tameka Rasheeta Nolan, age 30 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Teague# 249.

05/26/22- Jason Williams Wiley, age 35 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

05/26/22- Antwaun Augustus Williams, age 50 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

05/26/22- Patrick Orlando Ballard, age 54 of Great Mills- Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Raley# 345.

05/26/22- Marquette Lavon Washington, age 22 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree and Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Dep. Morgan# 384.

05/27/22- Tkeyah Otionna Battle, age 29 of Great Mills- Peace Order: Fail to Comply and Electronic Communication Harassment by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

05/28/22- Christopher Perry Peterson, age 59 of Mechanicsville- Peace Order: Fail to Comply and Driving While Suspended by DFC. Hersh# 343.

05/30/22- John Davidson Justice, age 37 of Hollywood- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Juvenile Referrals:

05/23/22- Male age 14 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

05/23/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

05/25/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Failure of Driver to Stop After Unattended Accident by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

05/26/22- Male age 15 of Mechanicsville- Theft and Malicious Burning by Dep. Edelen# 330.

05/28/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

05/30/22- Female age 16 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

05/30/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

05/31/22- Male age 16 of Piney Point-Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Schell# 359.

05/31/22- Male age 11 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree and Property Destruction by DFC. Shelko# 326.

06/02/22- Male age 15 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Edelen# 330.