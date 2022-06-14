St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On May 23, 2022, deputies responded to the 25300 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported check the welfare. Upon arrival, an individual matching the description of the welfare check fled from deputies. A vehicle the individual was in prior to fleeing on foot, was located displaying tags that returned to another vehicle. The vehicle was stored at which time three suspected CDS smoking devices were located and one had residue (suspected cocaine). A short time later, the individual was located and provided deputies with a false name; ultimately the individual was identified as Bruce Doremus Tlucka Jr., age 49 of no fixed address. Tlucka had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was also charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia, Fraud/Person to Avoid Prosecution, and False Statement to Peace Officer.

Bruce Doremus Tlucka Jr.

Drug Arrest- On June 5, 2022, DFC. Westphal conducted a traffic stop in the 45000 block of West Westbury Drive in Lexington Park and made contact with the operator, Jesse Erin Kuntz, age 27 of Lusby. Located in the driver’s side floorboard was a bag containing a locket which had a white powder substance inside (suspected heroin). In the same bag as the locket, was a straw containing powder residue. Kuntz was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.

Jesse Erin Kuntz

Drug Arrest- On June 6, 2022, Dep. Marsch responded to the 21200 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the reported individual unconscious in a vehicle. Upon arrival, numerous buprenorphine strips were observed in the individual’s lap. The individual woke up and was identified as William Lamont Barnes, age 39 of Lexington Park. Also located in the center console of the vehicle was a suspected cocaine, and suspected heroin. A digital scale with powder residue was located on the passenger seat. Barnes was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

William Lamont Barnes

Violate Protective Order- On June 7, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined James Michael Hammons, age 27 of Lusby, was at the victim’s residence and outside the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Hammons was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

James Michael Hammons

Assault- On June 7, 2022, Dep. Edelen responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Davante Daris Brooks, age 28 of Lexington Park, and Delmante Isiah Jordan, age 23 of no fixed address, were involved in a mutual assault where both parties punched and pushed the other. Both Brooks and Jordan were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Davante Daris Brooks

Delmante Isiah Jordan

Assault/Reckless Endangerment- On June 9, 2022, Cpl. Pontorno responded to the 28700 block of Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault involving a sledgehammer. The victim and witness advised Beth Suzanne Gannon, age 36 of Mechanicsville, became upset with the victim and chased the victim with a sledgehammer, and attempted to strike the victim with the sledgehammer. Gannon threw the sledgehammer at the victim and attempted to pick up a rake but was stopped by the witness. Gannon was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Reckless Endangerment.

Beth Suzanne Gannon

Violation of Protective Order- On June 9, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. The victim advised Jonathon Jacob Resnick, age 48 of Lexington Park, yelled and argued with the victim in violation of a valid court order. Dep. Morgan confirmed there is an active court order prohibiting Resnick from contacting the victim. Resnick was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Jonathon Jacob Resnick

Warrants:

05/23/22- Bruce Doremus Tlucka Jr., age 49 of no fixed address- Violation of Probation/Dangerous Weapon Conceal and Failure to Appear/Driving While Intoxicated by Sgt. Smith# 297.

Bruce Doremus Tlucka Jr.

05/31/22- Kevin Maurice Walls, age 59 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Kevin Maurice Walls

06/07/22- Kevin Benjamin Berry, age 34 of Lexington Park- Possession-Not Marijuana and Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotic by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Kevin Benjamin Berry

06/07/22- Chelsea Shyan Brandon, age 38 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Theft, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Chelsea Shyan Brandon

06/07/22- Marquis Montiare Wright, age 20 of Washington, D.C.- False Statement, Obstructing and Hindering, and Fraud to Avoid Prosecution by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Marquis Montiare Wright

06/07/22- Marlee Lynn Stokes, age 36 of Charlotte Hall- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Hill# 361.

Marlee Lynn Stokes

06/08/22- John Davidson Justice, age 37 of Hollywood- Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Assault Weapon: Possession-Sell, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by DFC. Beyer# 319.

John Davidson Justice

06/08/22- Ashley Nicole Barber, age 34 of Mechanicsville- Driving While Impaired by CDS and Theft by DFC. Raley# 345.

Ashley Nicole Barber

06/08/22- Brian Steven Spicuzza, age 47 of California- Possession of Child Pornography by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Brian Steven Spicuzza

06/08/22- Angelique Rashae Ford, age 25 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Myers# 364.

Angelique Rashae Ford

06/08/22- Aasim Latif Hicks, age 42 of no fixed address- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Aasim Latif Hicks

06/08/22- Charles Edward Danford, age 48 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Driving Under the Influence by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Charles Edward Danford

Juvenile Referrals:

06/08/22- Female age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

06/09/22- Male age 14 of Lusby- Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Raley# 345.

06/10/22- Female age 16 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.

06/12/22- Male age 12 of California- Trespass: Private Property and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

06/12/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.