On View Arrests:

Assault- On June 7, 2022, Dep. Fleenor responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported fight between inmates. Investigation determined Joseph Daren Brooks, age 19 of Lexington Park, and Francis Xavier Hill, age 26 of California, engaged in a mutual assault over the phone in the dayroom. Brooks and Hill were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Joseph Daren Brooks

Francis Xavier Hill

Assault- On June 11, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 21500 block of Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Nicholas Anthony Morris, age 18 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Morris was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Nicholas Anthony Morris

Assault- On June 11, 2022, Dep. Luffey responded to the 24000 block of Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Warren Albert Farr, age 46 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim on the throat, causing visible injury. Farr was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Warren Albert Farr

Assault- On June 11, 2022, Cpl. Reppel responded to the 46100 block of Leesa Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Mario Alberto Hernandez-Moldonado, age 21 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Hernandez-Moldonado was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On June 11, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 22500 block of Lower Kells Lane in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Mariah Mae Bergendahl, age 27 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the head and neck, causing visible injury. Bergendahl was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Mariah Mae Bergendahl

Violate Protective Order- On June 14, 2022, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. The victim and a witness advised Jonathon Jacob Resnick, age 46 of Lexington Park, yelled at the victim and banged on the victim’s door, in violation of a valid court order. Resnick was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Jonathon Jacob Resnick

Warrants Served:

06/10/22- Jerel Theodore Gaines, age 23 of Great Mills- Regulated Firearm/Stolen/Sell by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Jerel Theodore Gaines

06/10/22- Lee Kitwell Clark Jr., age 35 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Lee Kitwell Clark Jr.

06/10/22- Jaquan Maurice Douglas, age 20 of Lexington Park- Rape 1st Degree, Attempted 1st Degree Rape, Sex Abuse/Minor, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Jaquan Maurice Douglas

06/10/22- Cedric Van Sanders II, age 31 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness, Neglect of Minor, and Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Marsch# 397.

Cedric Van Sanders II

06/11/22- Christopher Glenn James, age 32 of Bushwood- Burglary 2nd and 4th Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

Christopher Glenn James

06/11/22- Simone Marie Stewart, age 48 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Whipkey# 170.

Simone Marie Stewart

06/12/22- Destiny Marie Ayres, age 21 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and FTA/Defense Witness by Dep. Hill# 381.

Destiny Marie Ayres

06/13/22- Lawrence Alvin Hoffman, age 55 of Avenue- Aggravated Cruelty to Animal, Driving on Suspended License, and Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

Lawrence Alvin Hoffman

06/13/22- Joshua Bruce Hildreth, age 41 of Hollywood- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Myers# 364.

Joshua Bruce Hildreth

06/13/22- David Smith Foard, age 52 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

David Smith Foard

06/13/22- Israel NMN Holmes, age 22 of Great Mills- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Dep. Dixon# 380. (No Photograph Available)

06/14/22- Darieus Lavon Florence, age 22 of California- Failure to Appear/Disturbing School Operations by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.

Darieus Lavon Florence

06/14/22- Jordan Marie Joy Florence, age 19 of California- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License and Privilege by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Jordan Marie Joy Florence

06/14/22- Diana Cheryl Shane, age 24 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Det. Ball# 315.

Diana Cheryl Shane

06/15/22- Robert Darnell Willett, age 58 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Defendant/Witness, Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, and Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Robert Darnell Willett

Juvenile Referrals:

06/13/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Driving Without a License by DFC. Westphal# 337.

06/14/22- Male age 14 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

06/14/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Morgan# 384.

06/15/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.