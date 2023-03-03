St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of McDonald's Assault Suspect

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an assault investigation.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 3:42 pm, the suspect engaged in an altercation with employees at the McDonald’s on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The suspect yelled profanities at employees and customers and then made physical contact with two employees. The suspect left the business in a red Ford SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Joseph Senatore at 301-475-4200, ext. 78163 or email joseph.senatore@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 10255-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.