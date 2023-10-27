St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, October 27, 2023.

The sobriety checkpoint will be on Three Notch Road in the Charlotte Hall area, where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

SMCSO recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools to combat impaired driving behavior. Providing advance notice of these checkpoints allows drivers to make informed choices, discourages impaired driving, and is legally mandated for the checkpoint to be valid.

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a driver service. Keep yourself and your neighbors safe on our roads.