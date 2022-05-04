St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office's Officers Of 2021 Recognized

Cpl. Gerard Muschette, Sheriff Tim Cameron and Cpl. Brian Gillingham

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on May 3, 2022, recognizing and thanking local officers for their exemplary work in 2021.

Among the award recipients were Corporal Gerard Muschette, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year for 2021, and Corporal Brian Gillingham, Correctional Office of the Year for 2021.

Cpl. Muschette started his career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in March 2014 and was assigned to the Patrol Division. In 2015, he was awarded as Rookie of the Year.

Cpl. Muschette and Commissioner President Randy Guy

The next year in 2016, Cpl. Muschette was chosen to become a member of the Emergency Services Team, one of the most physically and mentally demanding collateral duties in the agency.

In 2019, Cpl. Muschette received two lifesaving awards for his actions in two separate incidents and in August of that year, he became the School Resource Officer at Great Mills High School.

There he mentors students, investigates threats of violence and crimes and assists school staff with new and innovative ways to solve problems.

Great Mills staff and students have expressed their appreciation for Cpl. Muschette and his dedication to the school and as a coach for the school’s football team. He is a hardworking, reliable, outstanding example of the transcending power of a devoted peace officer.

Cpl. Brian Gillingham began with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in 2002 and since then has worked in all aspects of the Corrections Division. Cpl. Gillingham is assigned to the Community Supervision Unit where he oversees 51 offenders in the Home Detention Program with more added almost daily.

He is responsible for conducting weekly home and job checks, administering drug and alcohol tests and other logistics. He also oversees the inmate population assigned to the Work Incentive Program, oversees the inmate tablet program and assists with Pre-Trial drug screenings, transporting inmates to medical appointments, court appearances and program placements. Cpl. Gillingham also heads the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Cpl. Gillingham and Commissioner President Randy Guy

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services and Triad/SALT.