Irving Dyson Jr. (Photo via Playbill.com, link below)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — In what is being called a first for St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, one of their former Summerstock theater products has officially made it to the big stage.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks proudly shared on social media on December 2 that Irving Dyson Jr. has made it to Broadway.

Irving was part of several Summerstock productions, including Seussical (2008) and Ragtime (2009).

He is currently performing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theater in New York City.

To see more details about the upcoming Broadway production, click here: www.playbill.com/person/irving-dyson-jr-performer

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks has been providing the Summerstock theater program for over 40 years.

Each summer talented actors, singers, dancers, musicians and creators bring stories to life on stage.

Next summer’s production of School of Rock will begin tryouts in Spring 2023 – stay tuned.

For more information visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/summerstock.

