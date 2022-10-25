Stock Photo: Cannabis.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee hereby endorses Question 4 on the November 8th Election Ballot. Question 4, if approved by voters, will legalize the use and possession of cannabis (marijuana) in Maryland by anyone 21 years or older.

Passage of the cannabis referendum would help get the government out of your personal business.

Criminalizing cannabis use wastes public resources by preventing police from focusing on real crime while legalizing cannabis will bring in additional revenue. Cannabis is less toxic, has less potential for addiction, and is less likely to contribute to serious medical problems compared to alcohol. Question 4, as it appears on the ballot this November, will read:

“Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?”

We urge voters to select that they are “For the constitutional amendment” when voting in the upcoming election.

We applaud President Biden’s recent efforts to pardon anyone with a federal conviction for marijuana possession. We join the President in calling on Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to do the same for those with state convictions.

President Biden has also initiated the review of marijuana under federal scheduling guidelines, a move we support as well. When you are at the ballot box, vote for the Democrats! Early voting begins on October 27th and ends on November 3rd.

Polling locations will be open from 7AM to 8PM each day. Election Day is November 8th, with polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have not registered to vote, you may complete same-day voter registration at a polling location.

Mail in ballots must be postmarked or dropped in a Ballot Drop Box by November 8th.

For more information, visit elections.maryland.gov.