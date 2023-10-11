St. Mary's Gymnastics Academy Grand Opening At The Former Willows Recreation Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy in their new location, 46961 Bradley Blvd in Lexington Park, formerly Willows Recreation Center. St. Mary’s County Government announced the purchase of this facility in May of 2023.

Community members are welcome to attend the Grand Opening event on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate with remarks and a ribbon cutting. Interested attendees may also tour the newly renovated facility between 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.; tours after the event may be limited due to scheduled programming.

“The Department looks forward to offering competitive and recreational gymnastics in this modernized facility,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks. “Leisure classes, pickleball, and events will also have space at the new St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy location.”

Event inquiries may be directed to pio@stmaryscountymd.gov.

For more information about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 862-1462.