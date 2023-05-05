Jamar Daron Moss

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Jamar Daron Moss, 42, of Calvert County, Maryland, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree rape of a victim in St. Mary’s County, Maryland that occurred on November 8, 2021.

During the sentencing hearing held on May 5, 2023, the victim addressed the Court and expressed that while this was a traumatic event for her, she finds solace in knowing that by coming forward she has protected other members of the community from being victimized by the Defendant.

Following the sentencing hearing, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling commended the victim for her bravery and thanked her for reporting this heinous crime and enduring the entire trial process to obtain justice for herself and her community.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Sowls advocated for a life sentence on behalf of the victim and citizens of St. Mary’s County.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling would like to thank and acknowledge John Stackhouse and Daniel White, who tried the matter before a jury in September of 2022, and the Maryland State Police for the successful investigation of the case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the trial and sentencing.