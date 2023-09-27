Devonte Arnez Shubrooks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 29, of California, MD, was sentenced to 25 years, with ten years of active incarceration for a May 1, 2022, incident involving the strangulation of an 11-year-old child.

On March 9, 2023, after a three-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County Jury convicted Mr. Shubrooks of felony first degree assault.

At the sentencing hearing, the State requested Mr. Shubrooks be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of two years to seven years. The Court departed upwards above the sentencing guidelines range and imposed a sentence of 25 years with ten years to serve in prison.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective James Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead detective.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.