LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road.

Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses premier equipment to provide people with “the cleanest vehicles.” After washing the car, the company allows customers to use their self-serve vacuums.

The new Magic Tunnel Car Wash will be at 23028 Three Notch Rd., California, Maryland. The county lists this site plan as medium-intensity use, which means the county plans to create a large-scale commercial and residential use for the area.

In terms of St. Mary’s Comprehensive Plan, this car wash will be in the Lexington Park development district, which would make the car wash in the same area as the new apartment buildings approved a week before this meeting.

They designed the area for intensive residential, commercial, and industrial development.

As a result, this site plan was consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and will promote the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

Although the car wash was up for discussion at the public hearing, the applicant still needs to get approval from the land use growth and maintenance environmental planner.

With the success of the Magic Car Wash in Prince Frederick, the developers and owners are expecting more success in St. Mary’s, which had them enlarge the design for the site during the plan’s development stages, said John Got, a civil engineer on the project.

“Actually, we increased the size and capability of the site, and it was based on the market study,” Got said. “Even more than that, we have 42,000 cars per day on Route 4 and Prince Frederick. This is like 61,000 a day.”

After discussing the logistics, the commission opened the floor to the public to comment. However, there was only one person who had a commentary on the subject.

“There’s already three car washes within a 1.5 miles, and to me, I don’t think we need a fourth car wash,” said Jim Hodges.

Along with the area being car wash heavy, the area is heavily congested with traffic, Hodges said.

On the contrary, Got said he believes the placement of the car wash is close enough to access lanes for traffic, and the area still needs their services.

Following comments from members of the commission, they went on to unanimously vote to conditionally approve the site plan, which means the plan is approved as long as it meets county standards.

