LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the commission approved by a 4-3 vote a site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4 that will allow for the construction of a six-story apartment building and 3.5 story townhouse-style apartment building on the property.

“The mixed-use is lightning in a bottle,” said Mark Higgs, a general contractor affiliated with the project.

The goal of the property is to create large-scale and clustered commercial residential uses while having transportation corridors nearby.

Considering the goal of the plan, these buildings will combine to bring 233 dwelling units to the area and a restaurant. Along with the units and restaurants, there will be underground parking available for an estimated 331 vehicles.

The restaurant and clubhouse will be on the ground floor of the apartment building.

Project design rendering.

The restaurant will serve unpackaged food and beverages to people at their tables, and the restaurant will offer alcoholic beverages with food.

The restaurant will also allow outside dining.

However, alcoholic beverages have to make up less than 50% of the gross receipts.

They designed the site for intensive residential, commercial, and industrial development. As a result, this site plan was argued to be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and will promote the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

After a discussion of the logistics of the plan, two community members gave their thoughts on what the development will mean to the county.

Here are the public testimonies in part:

“What I see is these buildings becoming an economic center of gravity for this county,” said James Krilich, a resident and army veteran. “We have to provide a high quality of life and security for people we want to bring here.”

“We would like to have these folks as a neighbor,” said Tim Tulus, youth pastor at Patuxent Baptist Church. “This would bring people to this spot. We just wanted to say we would be happy to have them.”

Contrary to the public testimonies, the planning commission took issue with the traffic the site could cause.

A traffic agreement from 2006 holds sway in this case, said Traffic Consultant Jackie Chandler. It allows up to 906 vehicle trips in the morning and 903 in the afternoon/evening.

Traffic is back to 2019 levels in the area, she said. Although many people now work from home, work and delivery vans have made up the difference.

But, the planning commission agreed to approve the site plan.

Planning Commission member Joe St. Clair made the motion to approve the plan, which was seconded by Joe Fazekas. Evans and Board Chair Howard Thompson joined them in voting yes.

Commission members Joe VanKirk, William “BJ” Hall, and Patricia Robrecht voted no. Kim Summers was absent.

See the original full staff presentation below:

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com