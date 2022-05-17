BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Academy of Sciences and the Maryland Science Center have announced the winners of the 2022 Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS) and Outstanding Young Engineer (OYE) awards as well as the winner of the Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship.

The winners were honored at a ceremony today at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The honorees are:

Outstanding Young Scientists

Troy Townsend, Ph.D.—Associate Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science, Saint Mary’s College of Maryland

Elizabeth Strychalski, Ph.D.—Physicist and Synthetic Biologist, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Outstanding Young Engineer

Jamie Spangler, Ph.D.—Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Johns Hopkins University

Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship Recipient

Nayev Pumphrey – Senior, Baltimore City College

The Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS) and Outstanding Young Engineer (OYE) awards are bestowed on scientists and engineers who are 35 years old or younger working in academia and 40 years old or younger working in other sectors.

The OYS award was established in 1959 with the OYE award inaugurated in 1988. Award recipients are chosen by members of the Maryland Academy of Sciences’ Scientific Advisory Council.

The Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship, established in 1965, is awarded to a Baltimore City public high school student who intends to pursue post-secondary STEM studies.

“We believe informal science education forms a foundation for lifelong learning and curiosity,” said Mark J. Potter, President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center. “These honorees show that foundation leads to discovery and achievements that benefit us all. By recognizing their work, we want to show the public, especially Maryland’s schoolchildren, that these role models are in their communities, working to make the world a better, safer place.”

“Maryland and its institutions continue to attract and cultivate some of the world’s leading scientists and engineers,” said Dr. Terry Teays, Chair of the Scientific Council. “We can’t take that for granted. These awards should remind our winners — and all STEM professionals and students in the state — that their work is valued. There is a thriving community of science supporters and advocates cheering them on.”

Left to Right:

– Mark J. Potter: President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center

– Dr. Troy Townsend, Outstanding Young Scientist

– Mollie Mulherin Thompson: Vice Chair of the Maryland Science Center’s Science and Education Advisory Council

The 2022 Outstanding Young Scientists

Founder of his school’s Material Science Program, Dr. Townsend pursues the development of low-cost renewable solar energy technology through ink-jet printing of robust inorganic photovoltaics. Through discovery of a novel bathless metal-composite electroplating technique, he is producing glowing hand tools for the Navy with the goal of improving mission readiness.

Dr. Strychalski founded and leads the Cellular Engineering Group at NIST, working to provide a foundation of measurements needed to support the design and control of engineered function in living systems. She conducts high-impact research in the areas of engineering biology, synthetic biology, nano- and microelectromechanical systems, and policy.

The 2022 Outstanding Young Engineer

Dr. Spangler is pioneering new research directions in the field of biomolecular engineering by developing innovative tools to interrogate and manipulate biology at the level of proteins. Her lab is at the cutting edge of molecular medicine, advancing new therapies from the discovery and design phases all the way through clinical translation, particularly for targeted treatment of diseases ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.

The 2022 Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship Recipient

Nayev will be graduating high school with a GPA of 5.43 and plans to major in Earth and Ocean Sciences. She has interned with the American Chemical Society, conducted research at Johns Hopkins University through the Women in Science and Engineering Program, and studied at the National Aquarium as a Henry Hall Fellow. Nayev volunteers at the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS).

