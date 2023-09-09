St. Mary's Ryken 2023-24 XBSS Stewards Inducted During All-School Mass

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 8, during the first all-school Mass of the school year, the St. Mary’s Ryken Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School (XBSS) Stewards were honored and inducted.

The Xaverian Brothers Sponsored Schools Stewards (XBSS) are a group of seniors who act as living witnesses to Christ in our school community. The stewards serve on behalf of our school and are called to keep the spirit and traditions of the Xaverian Brothers alive by spreading excitement about faith, service, and our Catholic identity. They are also models of our Xaverian values – compassion, humility, simplicity, trust, and zeal.

The 2032-24 XBSS stewards are pictured with Fr. Ryan Braam ’14 and moderators Ms. Emma Davis and Mr. Greg DeStefano.

Lawrence Annulis

Audrey Burfield

Shannon Cain

Mae Culbreth

Sarah Devine

Emily Farrell

Christian Giovacchini

Joni Gordon

Liam Haley

Breanna Johnson

Emma Kelley

Isabella Longmore

Giselle Maldonado

James O’Hara

Dillon Peed

Catie Pensenstadler

Clara Pham

Hannah Rison

Maura Schmeiser

Olivia Schreyer

Matthew Seep