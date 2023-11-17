St. Mary's Ryken Is The Only Southern Maryland High School To Earn AP Gold Recognition!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In the 2023-24 school year, St. Mary’s Ryken achieved the highest honor among all 18 Southern Maryland high schools by securing a coveted spot on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll with the prestigious Gold status! St. Mary’s Ryken is the only high school in the Southern Maryland area with the gold distinction and is in the top 6% of all schools in the nation that received AP School Honor Roll Gold recognition. Additionally, among the 18 Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Washington, St. Mary’s Ryken is the only high school to attain Gold status.

In 2022-23, 70 percent of enrolled students took at least one AP exam.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools “whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.” The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

“St. Mary’s Ryken’s achievement not only reflects its dedication to academic excellence but also positions it as a leader in advancing college readiness and educational opportunities for its students,” said St. Mary’s Ryken Principal Catherine Bowes. “We are especially proud of our ability to provide each child with the care it takes to move them to their full potential.”

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must: Meet each of the following criteria for their students in the most recent graduating class; these criteria are anchored in research-based relationships between AP and college outcomes: College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school.

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school.

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school. At least 1 of those exams was taken in 9th or 10th grade, so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year.

St. Mary’s Ryken offers 28 AP courses across all subject areas. For a complete list of the AP course offerings at St. Mary’s Ryken, please visit this page.

St. Mary’s Ryken is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2028! Applications are due on Dec. 8. Click here to learn more and apply.