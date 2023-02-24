Sydnie Collins

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken senior, Sydnie Collins was named a 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary for her inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.

As one of 25 Prudential Emerging Visionary winners, Sydnie will receive a $5,000 award to help take her innovation to the next level. She is also invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s Newark, New Jersey, headquarters for a three-day summit in April where she will receive coaching, skills development and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

“The goals of our Emerging Visionaries program reflect Prudential’s overarching purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world,” said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. “We applaud all of our honorees for their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating inclusive and thriving communities.”

Maryland’s 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionaries:

SOCIETAL PROJECTS CATEGORY

Sydnie Collins is the founder of “Perfect Timing,” an international podcast that promotes youth positivity by giving young people the space to celebrate their achievements and combat mental health stigmas.

The goal of “Perfect Timing” is to build confidence among young people and give them a safe space to share their stories. Sydnie invites young role models onto the show who are using their platforms to motivate, raise awareness or educate others. “Exposing these changemakers to my audience will not only show them who they can be, but also empower them to use their voices in a way that uplifts their own communities,” she says. Since its launch, 109 episodes have been released.