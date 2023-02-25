St. Mary's Ryken's Model United Nations Club Attends Conference

Tanner George, Class of 2024, was selected as “Best Delegate” by the St. Mary’s County’s Association of Model United Nations.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken’s Model United Nations club members recently participated in the St. Mary’s Association of Model United Nations at Leonardtown High School. The conference provided an opportunity for students to represent countries from around the world and engage in discussions about pressing global issues.

During the conference, students tackled a range of topics, from the Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar to territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The students demonstrated a deep understanding of complex issues and worked collaboratively to develop innovative solutions.

Overall, the conference was a great success and the students had a fantastic time representing their countries and engaging in meaningful discussions with their peers.

The following students participated in this event: Liam Andres, Emma Braendeholm, Collin George, Tanner George, Olive Goodman, Lindsey Jahn, Ryder Morlong, Dominic Nelson, Romeo Norris, Elias Russell, Bridget Samworth, and David Turner.

