St. Mary’s Students Express Themselves At The Summer Arts Academy

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Todd Burroughs, the Supervisor of Instruction for Fine Arts at St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), believes studying the arts is more valuable than just simply learning to play specific notes or how to act on stage, “There is a plethora of quantitative data and research offering compelling evidence of how participation in the arts leads to improved test scores, grade point average, and attendance. However, through a qualitative lens, the arts tell the story of ‘us.’ The arts provide a safe and emotional outlet that allows our students to create, grow, express, and celebrate who they are.”

So, for the past 20 years, SMCPS has offered the Summer Arts Academy to encourage its students to dabble in the arts.

This year’s camp was held at Leonardtown High School from June 26 through June 29. Close to 110 students, which included rising 4th graders to rising 9th graders, were allowed to select one “major” to focus on, along with two “minors.”

The major is the student’s main camp focus during the week. One minor meets in the morning, and one meets in the afternoon. This year’s majors were band, orchestra, theater, and visual arts. This year’s minor choices included journal making, jewelry making, duct tape art, chorus, ukulele, bucket drumming, musical theater, rhythm basketball, theater games, and digital music composition.

“The majors allowed student enrichment and extension opportunities for activities they participated in during the school year,” Burroughs explained. “For example, a student who participated in a school’s orchestra program had an opportunity to continue performing after the school year ended. This also allowed students to create art and/or perform with peers sharing similar interests from other schools. The minors offered students an opportunity to try new artistic endeavors. If a student who participated in a band during the school year wanted to experience drama, they had an opportunity to participate in theater activities. If an art student wanted to learn how to play the ukulele, they could do so. The Summer Arts Academy also allowed students to explore mediums not always available. For example, this was the first year we offered digital music composition as a minor. Students had an opportunity to compose music digitally through an online program, and the student compositions were used in the academy’s highlight video sent to parents.”

According to Burroughs, the Summer Arts Academy would not be possible without the massive support offered by the Board of Education and Dr. James Smith, the Superintendent of SMCPS, who truly values the importance of the arts.

SMCPS was even recognized for the second consecutive year as a designated “Best Community for Music Education.”

Burroughs also recognized the fantastic arts educators who work endlessly to make SMCPS the arts powerhouse it is.

“Our arts educators are incredible, especially those who assisted with this year’s Summer Arts Academy. This year’s staff included Lori Huff, Ellisa DiRenzo, Christina Burroughs, Rebekah Norris, Sara Nelson, Rachael Meador, Bobby Kneuer, Amanda MacKenzie, Bryan Smith, Larissa Hardin, Nathan Earley, and Allison Kerr.”

To learn more about SMCPS’ fine arts programs, you can visit their website.

